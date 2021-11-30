Glo Fiber Makes Further Expansion into James City County

EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced an agreement with James City County, VA to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services. Construction will begin in 2022 to deliver an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to over 20,000 homes and businesses. This expansion, coupled with recent plans to expand into the cities of Williamsburg and Suffolk, marks the company's commitment to build a future-proof network in the Tidewater Region.

"Access to modern, reliable broadband service is critical in today's society," said Scott Stevens, County Administrator of James City County. "We are delighted that Shentel is providing their Glo Fiber to James City County which is supported by our Strategic Plan to provide modern infrastructure and technology systems."

Glo Fiber provides multi-gigabit internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the Mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall Wi-Fi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Wi-Fi is optimized via automatic updates and intelligent routing that "learns" the layout of the building – enabling outstanding coverage during a time when connectivity is crucial. Glo internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes.

"We continue to expand our coverage areas throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia with a mission to provide future-proof, reliable internet service to underserved and growing communities," says Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "With a 100% fiber network, businesses and residents will be able to take advantage of high definition quality video, plus symmetrical download and upload speeds for virtual learning, video conferences, gaming, and e-commerce."

Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7,000-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and straightforward pricing. The company has been recognized for providing superior local customer service throughout its growing list of communities in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

