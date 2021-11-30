Graham-Pelton And The Giving Block Announce Partnership

Fundraising consultancy is first global firm to engage in strategic partnership with top crypto donation solution

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fundraising consulting firm Graham-Pelton announces today its partnership with The Giving Block, the leading crypto donation solution for nonprofit organizations and individual donors.

Considered a "financial phenomenon," cryptocurrency is an increasingly common way to make donations, with "crypto traders" the fastest-growing donor demographic. According to a survey conducted in July and August 2021 by Fidelity Charitable, people who invest in cryptocurrencies were more likely than traditional investors to donate at least $1,000 to charity in 2020.

Yet, the Fidelity Cryptocurrency and Philanthropy Report also revealed that many cryptocurrency investors remain unsure how or if they can give away these currencies.

The Graham-Pelton and Giving Block partnership seeks to address this dilemma, empowering their nonprofit clients to understand the cryptocurrency landscape and accept crypto donations using a best-in-class platform.

"We understand that the cryptocurrency landscape is a new one for nonprofits worldwide, with varying levels of confidence and capacity to pursue this fast-growing avenue of support," said Graham-Pelton President and CEO Elizabeth Zeigler. "Our partnership with The Giving Block allows our clients to grow in both areas and, most importantly, helps nonprofits gain access to the crypto community of givers."

"Crypto acceptance will become a staple of any modern fundraising program in 2022," said The Giving Block Co-Founder Pat Duffy. "Forward-thinking companies like Graham-Pelton understand this, and are preparing their nonprofit clients to succeed in the next generation of fundraising while others get left behind."

Graham-Pelton is the fundraising consulting firm chosen by leading nonprofits worldwide. Our mission is clear: to elevate philanthropy so nonprofits can flourish. Graham-Pelton is part of Collegium, a broad system of best-in-class professional services firms exclusively serving nonprofits.

The Giving Block makes Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency fundraising easy for nonprofits. Empowering mission-driven organizations, charities, universities, and faith-based organizations of all sizes to leverage crypto technology to achieve their mission.

