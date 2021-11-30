Victoria's Secret Launches Global Fund To Accelerate Innovation In Cancer Research For Women, By Women In Partnership with Pelotonia and the American Association for Cancer Research, Scientific Achievement Awards and Cancer Research Grants for Women Scientists Will Address Funding and Research Inequities

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria's Secret and impact partner, Pelotonia, today announced the launch of the new Global Fund for Women's Cancers, established to accelerate innovation in cancer research for women, by women. This Fund is the brand's inaugural purpose initiative as an independent company, tying into its vision to be the world's leading advocate for women.

To launch the program, Victoria's Secret will present five female cancer researchers with scientific achievement awards of $100,000 each to recognize and further their outstanding contributions to the field of women's cancers. Victoria's Secret established The Fund to make a groundbreaking investment designed to improve outcomes specifically for women's cancers, which are historically underfunded and understudied. Nominations for these five meritorious awards will be accepted and reviewed by a committee of global cancer research experts overseen by The Fund's scientific partner, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

"The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers and this new initiative represent a substantial investment in not only the future of cancer research, but also the recognition of quintessential female cancer researchers who have pioneered significant advancements in all areas of cancer research, treatment and prevention of breast and gynecologic cancers," said Margaret Foti, PhD, MD, co-chair of The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers Scientific Advisory Committee and chief executive officer of the AACR.

In addition to the five inaugural scientific achievement awards to be announced during the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Victoria's Secret, Pelotonia and the AACR will collaborate to establish additional cancer research grant programs in 2022 and 2023. These grants will provide funding for mid-level and early-stage female investigators working worldwide to conduct innovative cancer research in the field of women's cancers. In total, The Fund will distribute funding to at least 20 female cancer researchers. The grantees will be invited to join a unique network, along with the AACR-led Scientific Advisory Committee, and participate in virtual and in-person engagement activities designed to foster communication and collaboration amongst all grant recipients.

"By initiating funding to female researchers, who are vastly underrepresented in the field of cancer research, The Fund will be transformational to the development and retention of female cancer researchers," said Electra Paskett, PhD, Cancer Survivor, Co-Chair of The Victoria's Secret Global Fund for Women's Cancers Scientific Advisory Committee and Director, Center for Cancer Health Equity at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – The James.

Importantly, this initiative will focus on the understanding, prevention, detection, diagnosis and treatment of women's cancers, with a goal of eliminating cancer health disparities and improving patient outcomes. In 2020 alone, more than 9.23 million women worldwide were diagnosed with cancer, a number that is expected to rise to 10.3 million women by 2025.

"Women's cancers affect millions of women worldwide, yet this field is historically under-resourced, and we are proud to launch The Fund to support the female scientists doing this critically important work," said Christy Tostevin, senior vice president of communications and community relations at Victoria's Secret. "We have long supported cancer research, but this particular program – accelerating innovation in cancer research for women, by women – is a tangible way we're supporting our brand's mission to create positive change for women."

