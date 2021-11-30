VisualCamp Eye Tracking Software, SeeSo Placed Top 3 in Frontier Digital Technologies at SLINGSHOT 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, a member of Born2Global Centre, has placed in the top 3 in the category of Frontier Digital Technologies at SLINGSHOT 2021 for SeeSo, a no hardware eye tracking software development kit (SDK). This places VisualCamp top 12 out of over 5,000 startups from 150 countries.

SLINGSHOT TOP 12: VisualCamp (AI based eye tracking software “SeeSo”)

SLINGSHOT is Asia's most exciting deep tech pitching competition that was hosted by Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology (SWITCH) and Startup SG. The competition was broken into four categories where 5,000 startups were vetted by 400 judges to pick out the top 100. Over three days, the top 100 pitched from where the top 12 finalists were picked.

VisualCamp's SeeSo is a no hardware eye tracking solution that provides allows you to measure your users' attention in the users' natural environment. VisualCamp has a proprietary way of measuring attention, and through SeeSo, VisualCamp can even provide you insights such as drowsiness. Utilizing the front-facing camera from the user's phone, tablet, or PC, SeeSo also allows users to scroll and click with just their eyes, providing new opportunities for education, streaming platforms, and health industries. SeeSo supports iOS, Android, Unity, JavaScript, and Windows.

Traction is picking up for SeeSo. 7 of the top education companies in Korea are currently utilizing SeeSo to measure a student's engagement and provide grades based on how focused they were during the lesson. SeeSo is also on-track to go into clinical trials for pre-diagnosis and digital therapeutics for ADHD, Autism, Dementia, and Dry-Eye Disease.

Yunchan Suk, CEO of VisualCamp, said, "We are honored and validated to receive such warm feedback on our efforts from our placement at SLINGSHOT, receiving the CES 2022 Innovations Awards Honoree, and winning the GLOMO Awards at MWC Barcelona. We will continue to take in the feedback from our customers and work on developing a next level platform to use gaze data and help more companies across the world."

For more detailed information on VisualCamp, visit www.visual.camp, www.seeso.io or https://youtu.be/LmZTd9liTXQ

