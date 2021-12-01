Carl Denys Joins ChemImage as Vice President, Medical Devices

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemImage, a leader in advanced imaging and machine learning technology, has recruited Carl Denys to its executive management team. Mr. Denys will report to Patrick Treado, Founder and President of ChemImage, where he will focus on identifying expansion opportunities for the company's patented technology in medical applications.

As a seasoned executive, Mr. Denys has thrived on leading teams at image solution companies EOS Imaging, recently acquired by ATEC, and Deerfield Imaging, as well as the cardiology division of Boston Scientific and St. Jude Medical International Division. He is a highly strategic and influential decision maker who promotes a customer-focused culture.

"As our business has grown and our focus turns more to solving complex medical challenges, we identified the need to add leadership with strong experience in medical devices," Treado stated. "Carl comes to us with experience in strategic planning, sales, marketing, and business development with global organizations. We are confident that he will help us to continue to grow in the medical device space."

Mr. Denys will lead the ChemImage marketing, business development, and product management teams. He will focus on the application of ChemImage technology for diagnostic endoscopy, as well as the CardioVere product that focuses on quantifying pre-clinical congestion in heart failure patients. Additionally, he will identify and seek out other opportunities for application of the technology toward the company's primary goal of enabling the Awareness of Things® in Life Sciences.

About ChemImage Corporation

ChemImage Corporation is committed to empowering the world with real-time autonomous smart chemical imaging technology to enhance users' situational awareness and decision making. The company's proprietary, state-of-the-art chemical imaging sensors, algorithms, computer vision solutions, and analysis software empower medical device, pharmaceutical and other life science companies, as well as security and law enforcement professionals to take on the world's most challenging health and safety needs with the Awareness of Things® (AoT®). With performance leading chemical imaging technology and advanced software and algorithms, ChemImage strives to bring a new level of situational awareness to people in their everyday lives. For more information, visit www.chemimage.com.

