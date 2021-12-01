CURE Media Group Presents Amy Robach as Keynote Speaker of Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ Recognition Program Robach will deliver the keynote address at the virtual recognition ceremony on December 6, 2021

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors, and caregivers, is honored to announce co-anchor, ABC News' 20/20, and author of "Better" Amy Robach as the keynote speaker of the 2021 Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ Recognition Program.

"It is a true honor to welcome Amy Robach to the inaugural Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ recognition ceremony as keynote speaker," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. "As an advocate for breast cancer awareness and detection, Amy is a wonderful addition to the program. We look forward to having her join us at the recognition ceremony."

Amy Robach is the co-anchor of ABC News' "20/20" as well as a reporter for "Good Morning America" and other ABC News platforms. Since joining ABC, Robach has interviewed with numerous newsmakers, resulting in many exclusive, head-lining interviews. She has covered major national and global events such as presidential elections, the Winter 2018 Olympic games, climate change, and public interest stories.

In 2013, as part of a Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiative, Robach had a mammogram performed live on "Good Morning America". Just a few weeks later, she received a stage 2 invasive breast cancer diagnosis. With no family history or increased risk of breast cancer, her cancer journey began. She immediately underwent a double mastectomy and endured eight rounds of chemotherapy for the next 6 months.

She says it took her two years to fully recover physically, emotionally, and mentally from her diagnosis and treatment. Since then, Robach has been an advocate for early detection and screening and returning to a new normal life after treatment. Robach authored a New York Times bestseller titled "Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held On To Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour" which discussed her shocking diagnosis with breast cancer following an on-air mammography on "Good Morning America".

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ Recognition Program honors individuals who have made an impact in the lives of those with metastatic breast cancer. The recognition ceremony will be held virtually on Monday, December 6, 2021, 6:30PM-8:00PM EDT.

This program is sponsored by Lilly Oncology.

CURE® Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE® Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™.

