Hyde Beach & SLS Launch 'Hyde Seas' In Partnership With The Residence Yacht Club At Art Basel Miami 2021

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Beach is pleased to introduce Hyde Seas in collaboration with The Residence Yacht Club, the much coveted, best-in-class South Florida yachting operator. This new deluxe experience is an extension of Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach. The on-water offering will bring the same Hyde ethos leveraging the spirit of discovery for its intuitive guests who are dialed into the desires of the in-the-know, their interests, aspirations and tastes. Hyde Seas enables guests the opportunity to reserve and book their own elite, bespoke private yachting adventure for up to 12 guests.

Everything on this Hyde Seas yacht is amplified: more space and unparalleled livability offered by a 28 m2 flybridge, the largest in its category allows for up to 12 guests. Three separate areas make this the ideal place to enjoy unique experiences in complete freedom and privacy. The yacht also features a generous area for the cockpit and her large overhang that created the extra-large bridge space above provides tremendous shade overhead. This space is perfect for al fresco dining or cocktails over an evening sunset champagne cruising. Guests can book a variety of experiences including the Hyde Seas Mimosa Brunch, the Hyde Seas Champagne Sunset Cruise, the Paddle Board Safari, and the Hyde Seas Wellness Yacht complete with massages and more.

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnerships Officer & EVP of Brand Marketing at Ennismore states, "We're thrilled to elevate the guest experience with the introduction of Hyde Seas. It's a privilege to tap into the exquisite yachts at The Residence Yacht Club for this unique pairing. We are bringing the incredible music, mixology and culinary experiences from Hyde Beach, on the water, to the high seas. Whether it's a private Mimosa Brunch, a Sunset Voyage, a Paddle Board Safari or our own Hyde Seas Wellness Yacht Experience comprising private masseuse with champagne and exotic fruits, our Hyde Seas crew looks forward to bringing the resort to the high seas in style".

Eric Levin, Managing Partner, The Residence Yacht Club said, "We are thrilled to bring this experience to the beautiful South Florida waters. Having admired and collaborated with Hyde Beach and SLS since opening in Miami, I knew that they'd be the perfect partner to launch our new platform with. The group has long been the leading innovator in the outdoor experience space and Hyde Seas is a natural extension of our brand. With this collaboration and new product, we've enhanced the luxury experience to create a truly unique platform in the Yachting industry".

Hyde Beach is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint- venture with Accor, formed in 2021.

Ennismore continues to pursue exciting collaborations across communications, beverage and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This ongoing partnership builds on existing collaborations with Danone, Chase Sapphire, Barilla Group, Tidal, Therabody, Lavazza, Redbull, DOGPOUND, Goldsheep, GLOSSLAB and Y7 Studio.

About The Residence Yacht Club



The Residence Yacht Club was designed with its most prestigious clients in mind to deliver a true seamless end to end VIP Yachting experience. Its international 700+ global network of yachts provides a premium service exceeding the expectations of the most discerning clientele on a daily basis, utilizing private and business charters for both leisure and corporate travel. Providing exquisite boating experiences in Greater Miami, the Florida Keys, the Bahamas and the wider Caribbean, its vessels are always ready, on-call and primed to cater to its UHNW clientele's most demanding requests. Its founders have been in the entertainment and event management sector for over 25 years and Managing Partner, Eric Levin was one of the early pioneers in building the South Beach nightlife scene and Fashion industry (Wilhelmina Entertainment).

About Ennismore

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. The Ennismore team is made up of some of the brightest doers, thinkers and makers from inside and outside the industry - including an in-house creative studio, a fully integrated F&B concept platform and a digital product & tech innovation lab - who together create brands that inspire discovery.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company; bringing together an unrivalled portfolio of global brands, with Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 hotel & co-working brands and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations. The portfolio includes 87 operating properties globally, with a further 141 hotels in the pipeline across different regions, with strong growth coming from The Hoxton, Mondrian, SLS, SO/ and Tribe; complemented by flagship restaurant brands Bibo, Carna, Fi'lia and Seabird.

Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. With expertise in providing shelter, Ennismore is passionate about providing solutions for homelessness and addressing the many barriers facing the most marginalized people in society.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore Brands:

21c, 25hours, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, Jo&Joe, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, Tribe and Working From_

