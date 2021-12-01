LifeStance Health Earns 2021 Great Place To Work Certification™

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on feedback from current employees about their experience working at LifeStance.

"As a company focused on mental health, we consider the well-being of our team members to be the utmost priority and are committed to being the employer of choice in our industry," said Michael Lester, CEO, LifeStance. "We're honored to receive the Great Place to Work Certification™, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our approximately 6,000 employees who live our mission everyday as we increase access to mental healthcare nationwide."

"While world events over the last few years have destigmatized mental health in important ways, our clinicians and team members chose a career in mental healthcare long before it was in the spotlight. Their compassion, expertise and advocacy are truly making a difference," said Felicia Gorcyca, Chief People Officer, LifeStance. "We are incredibly proud to support our employees and their commitment to our mission which makes lives better for millions of people across the communities we serve."

This year, LifeStance implemented a number of culture-enhancing initiatives in alignment with the company's values of delivering compassion, building relationships and celebrating difference, including:

Unique opportunities to convene across approximately 500 locations through virtual LifeStance Together bi-weekly series and Better Together Townhall series

Professional development programs to promote continuing education and a community-based approach to learning

Enhanced health and wellness benefits plan to improve healthcare affordability and access for team members and their families

Long-term incentive plan for eligible employees, including clinicians, to align with LifeStance's mission of increasing access to mental healthcare

Endowed the LifeStance Health Foundation, which supports organizations that serve youth and adolescents, underrepresented minority communities and the underemployed and uninsured

Unveiled a brand-new spatial design for all new de novo centers that reimagines the mental healthcare experience for both patients and clinicians, with an emphasis on sustainable materials to ensure longevity and minimize waste

