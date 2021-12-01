Teal Group Predicts Worldwide Military UAS Spending of $187.6 Billion Over the Next Decade in its 2021/2022 UAV Market Profile and Forecast

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Teal Group's 2021/2022 market study estimates that UAS procurement spending will increase from the current worldwide level of almost $10.6 billion annually in 2021 to $13 billion in 2030, totaling $123.1 billion over the next ten years. Military UAS research spending would add another $64.5 billion over the decade. These numbers include Teal Group's estimates of classified US spending in procurement and R&D. (For further details contact the respective sales representative area at http://www.tealgroup.com/).

The Teal Group study analyzes the world military drone market on a country-by-country basis, providing unprecedented detail on the expanding global marketplace. Once limited to the world's major armored forces, military drones are now ubiquitous.

Senior analyst Steve Zaloga notes that "The global military drone market remains dominated by the United States and Israel. But new players such China and Turkey are challenging the United States in its traditional markets in the Mid-East. Their drones enjoy a price advantage and are sold without Washington's intrusive requirements."

"The Teal Group study predicts that the US will account for 80% of total military worldwide RDT&E spending on UAS technology over the next decade and nearly 40% of military procurement," said Teal Group senior analyst Steve Zaloga, an author of the study.

The latest edition of the sector study, World Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems, Market Profile and Forecast 2021/2022, examines the worldwide requirements for UAVs, including UAV payloads and companies, and provides ten-year forecasts by country, region, and classes of UAVs.

The 2021-2022 study also provides forecasts for a wide range of UAV payloads, including Electro-Optical/Infrared Sensors (EO/IR), Synthetic Aperture Radars (SARs), SIGINT and Electronic Attack (EA) Systems, and C4I Systems. The sensors markets in this report are forecast to grow in overall value from $5.3 billion in FY21 to $9 billion in FY30, worth $74 billion in total (combined RDT&E and Procurement). Now fully recovered from a funding downturn late last decade as several legacy endurance UAV sensor programs ended, Teal Group forecasts steady growth in the UAV EO/IR market – still the "default UAV sensor" and the largest UAV sensor market – rising from $1.7 billion in FY21 to $2.7 billion in FY30.

For most sensor types, the largest market will be for stealthy classified UCAVs (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles), to be worth $5.25 billion for EO/IR alone, while the highest growth rates will be for small UAVs, from low funding levels today and with few programs of record in unclassified DoD documents.

The study reflects the rapid growth of interest in the UAV business by covering approximately 60 US, European, Asia-Pacific, and Israeli companies, and reveals the fundamental reshaping of the industrial environment as UAV technology proliferates worldwide.

The Teal Group is an aerospace and defense market analysis firm based in Fairfax, Virginia USA.

