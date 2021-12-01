The company's 22nd clinic in the Seattle area demonstrates the company's commitment to serving the Pacific Northwest with a healthcare experience that is Beyond Better™.

ZoomCare Continues Seattle Expansion, Bringing On-Demand Care to the South Lake Union Neighborhood with New Clinic The company's 22nd clinic in the Seattle area demonstrates the company's commitment to serving the Pacific Northwest with a healthcare experience that is Beyond Better™.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoomCare, the primary care innovator and creator of on-demand healthcare, today announced the opening of a new ZoomCare clinic in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood. The new location will open at 116 Westlake Avenue N on December 3rd, 2021. This clinic opening marks the next step in the company's expansion strategy in the Seattle metro area, increasing their presence to 22 clinics in the region.

ZoomCare clinic

Staffed with board-certified providers who cater to a broad range of illnesses and injuries, the clinic will also include primary, preventive care and physical therapy services. The location also offers on-site labs and prescriptions, allowing patients to leave with their medication in hand. It is open seven days a week, year-round.

"Seattle is an important market for us, and we're excited to continue expanding our presence there. We've already had success in bringing our unique care model to the region, and we're excited to reach even more patients and show them what's so special about our model," said Jeff D. Fee, CEO of ZoomCare.

Starting on December 3rd, 2021, Seattle metro residents can book ZoomCare appointments online at www.zoomcare.com or through the ZoomCare Android or iOS apps.

For more information about ZoomCare, visit www.zoomcare.com.

About ZoomCare

ZoomCare is focused on a single goal: reinventing healthcare to put people in charge of their own health. We deliver same day, on-demand primary, urgent, specialty, and emergency healthcare through mobile-first technology, text and video visits, and in-person at over 60 neighborhood clinics across 4 states. Our trusted professionals help you feel better, faster, with compassionate care, no-wait visits and on-site access to prescription medication. And our patients love us, with 20k reviewers rating us 4.8/5 stars. For more about ZoomCare, visit our website, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

