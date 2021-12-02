BigID Introduces Tableau Metadata Exchange App to Deliver New Insights for High-Value Data Make intelligent data-driven decisions with enriched privacy, security, and governance metadata

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection, and perspective, today introduced the first-of-its-kind data catalog integration app for Tableau, the world's leading analytics platform. Joint customers can get more value from their data through powerful analytics fueled with the highest quality and security and privacy vetted data.

By integrating with BigID, we're making it easier to trust and discover the right data to drive insights.

BigID provides Tableau users ML-based capabilities for finding high-value, correct, and meaningful data that simplify data protection and governance strategies. Using BigID and Tableau customers can:

Automatically discover, classify, catalog, and correlate high-value data across all types of data, structured and unstructured

Provide visual cues on data sources, databases, workbooks, tables, and columns to indicate high-value data, data quality results, and risk scorings

Improve analytics governance with deep and contextual data knowledge at scale

"Tableau has always been committed to helping everyone see and understand data," said Brian Matsubara, RVP, Global Technology Alliances, Tableau. "By integrating with BigID, we're making it easier to trust and discover the right data to drive insights."

"BigID is the most comprehensive data intelligence platform in the market to enrich your Tableau Catalog" said Dimitri Sirota, CEO and founder of BigID. "By providing deep data insights across all data sources, we enable our customers to curate their catalog of analytics content, making it easier for analytic consumers to know not only what content is available, but which is the most accurate and relevant."

BigID joins Tableau's effort in helping organizations build a Data Culture by enabling them to use the highest quality data to solve problems and protect the high-value data.

See it in action with a custom 1:1 demo or to get started with BigID and Tableau, please visit the BigID App Marketplace .

About BigID:

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

