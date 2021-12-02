James Scott Farrin Attorney Rick Fleming Elected as Treasurer for NOSSCR

NOSSCR Board of Directors displays continued confidence in James Scott Farrin attorney Rick Fleming by electing him to be the organization's Treasurer upon completion of a year serving as its Secretary.

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR) has elected Shareholder and lead Social Security Disability attorney at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, Rick Fleming, as Treasurer. In this role, Fleming will act as Chair of the Finance Committee and will work with the Executive Director and NOSSCR's accountant to monitor NOSSCR's finances and budget. Last year, Fleming served as the organization's Secretary. He will continue with his responsibilities as a member of the Board of Directors and NOSSCR PAC, as well as the Fourth and D.C. Circuits Representative of NOSSCR.

(PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of James Scott Farr)

Fleming, a North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law, said the organization serves an important purpose and he was proud to be a part of it. "NOSSCR works for all sides—the disabled, their attorneys, and the adjudicators. Its intention is to keep the system fair and accessible. Social Security is a proven anti-poverty program that has laid the foundation for millions of American families, not just a fortunate few. NOSSCR provides the leadership and the tools that help attorneys provide top notch representation."

NOSSCR, a specialized bar association for those who represent the disabled for Social Security Disability benefits, advocates for improvements in Social Security Disability programs and works to ensure that the disabled have access to highly qualified representation. The organization provides continuing legal education seminars, supports legislation that assists the disabled, and works with the Social Security Administration and courts to ensure that everyone has access to fair and independent adjudications.

Firm Founder and President James S. Farrin said, "Rick's commitment to NOSSCR is evident to all, and we are proud of the leadership roles he has taken within the organization. We are confident that, in this new role as Treasurer, he will continue to positively impact NOSSCR's efforts helping the disabled and the attorneys and adjudicators who work with them."

