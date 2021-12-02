Venzee Technologies to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) ( OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee'' or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence platform for product data, will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada investor conference on Wednesday, December 8 at 12:30 PM EST. Venzee CEO John Abrams will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time (9:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: tinyurl.com/venz-1208

Event registration is available at canada.snn.network/signup

In addition, Venzee is pleased to announce it has recently received strong shareholder support with funding of $402,030 CAD from the exercise of 3,973,000 warrants in November 2021.

Effective December 1, 2021, the Company has granted to insiders, employees, consultants, and contractors 7,900,000 options, pursuant to its 10% Rolling Employee Stock Option Plan at an exercise price of $0.12 CAD per option with a five-year expiry.

With more than 400 major retail Mesh Connectors™ instantly available to brands, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for brands globally.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) is the leading artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee's intelligent platform automates inefficient last-mile retail processes with a frictionless, machine-driven solution for sending and receiving product data.

Venzee believes intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Its Mesh Connector™ product disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about the Venzee platform, visit venzee.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds received by the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the quarter ended August 29, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

