Albatross Marine Hydrogen Focuses On Helping The Marine Shipping Industry Achieve Net Zero Emissions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sustainable design company Albatross Designs Group announces the launch of Albatross Marine Hydrogen , an entity dedicated to making the world's maritime shipping industry achieve net zero emissions through the use of green hydrogen as a primary fuel source. Albatross Marine Hydrogen's work includes developing its own shipping platform, port infrastructure, supply networks and management infrastructure.

"Through our AlbatrossESG business, we've been fortunate to work with many companies to help them 'green' their supply chains in quite innovative ways. This activity has led to uncovering synergies across the board. Our internal idea of what a green supply chain's value can be is now highly advanced beyond what most analysts and operators would expect. One of the remaining pieces in this puzzle is net zero shipping, and our team has been internally working in this area for a few years now. The time has come to make it official: Albatross Designs Group aims to be a leader in hydrogen powered shipping."

Because of the relative infancy of the market, Albatross Marine Hydrogen is working in all areas of the challenge including: green Hydrogen production, in-port Hydrogen fueling, fuel cell implementation, maritime labor and engineer training, and bolstering a viable consumer market that will actively choose net zero supply chain products to name just a few of their current activities.

Albatross Marine Hydrogen also emphasizes its desire to build partnerships around the world. It is currently in talks with multiple technology companies, ports, shipping lines, and the businesses that are actively seeking to improve the environmental performance of their supply chains.

"I can't emphasize enough how big of an undertaking this project is. As a team we understand this, and as a matter of strategy seek to be really good at bringing the right organizations together at the right times. Collaboration with others is our ultimate goal. While there are some huge players out there in this space already, few of these giants are as free as we are to go out there and leapfrog over some of the most challenging obstacles. The joint venture is our preferred vehicle for collaboration right now. Without a doubt we know that in terms of transforming the maritime shipping industry to achieve net zero emissions, the old adage about what 'team' means may very well prove true: Together Everyone Achieves More," says LaCenere.

Albatross Designs Group is a multi-disciplinary sustainable design company working on a wide variety of projects all aimed at making our world a healthier, better place. AlbatrossESG (mentioned above) is a consulting arm of the business focused on helping companies of all sizes improve their ESG scores. Albatross Marine Hydrogen is based in San Francisco, CA and focused on helping the marine shipping industry achieve net zero emissions through the power of green Hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

