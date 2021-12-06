Businesses that Deferred Payroll Taxes Under the CARES Act Face Stiff Penalties if They Miss Payment If Initial Payment is Not Made by Dec. 31, Costly Penalties Will Be Applied

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International CPA firm, BKM Sowan Horan (BKMSH), is advising companies that took advantage of the payroll tax deferral under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to be aware of an IRS position regarding repayment of the deferred taxes. If repayment isn't made of 50% of the initial deferred taxes by December 31, 2021, businesses will face a stiff penalty of 10%, and may be liable for an accelerated payment and additional penalties.

The CARES Act allowed businesses to elect to defer the employer's share of Social Security tax on wages paid to employees between April 1 and December 31, 2020. This provided cash flow relief to businesses struggling to cope with the pandemic. The deferred taxes are to be repaid in two installments: 50% due by December 31, 2021 and 50% due by December 31, 2022.

IRS legal memorandum PMTA 2021-07 issued in June 2021 https://www.irs.gov/pub/lanoa/pmta-2021-07.pdf states that a late payment of the CARES Act deferred tax would make the entire amount deferred subject to a 10% failure to deposit penalty on the total amount due.

This means a late payment of the first installment of the deferred tax due by the end of 2021 accelerates the payment of the second installment that otherwise would not be due until December 31, 2022, and the 10% penalty would be due on the entire amount. If the IRS demands payment of the entire amount of deferred taxes and they are not paid within 10 days, the penalty is increased to 15%.

"With all the typical year-end distractions involving budgets and strategic planning for the new year combined with current concerns regarding the supply chain and the Omicron variant, we believe this is evading companies' financial radars and it's critical that this deposit not be overlooked," said George Stephens, CPA and Managing Director at BKMSH. "The cash flow implications of missing the deposit – the penalty on the entire deferral plus the acceleration of the entire amount due – can be catastrophic for some businesses, both large and small."

Stephens noted that the tax payment must be a separate deposit and not included in the December 31 normal payroll tax deposit. BKMSH strongly recommends that businesses meet with their payroll providers and make sure they are set up to make the required payment on December 31, 2021.

