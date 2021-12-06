Dynata Acquires Ameritest, Adding Best-In-Class Creative Testing Capabilities To Advertising Solutions Offerings

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has acquired Ameritest, a leading brand and advertising research consultancy. The acquisition strengthens Dynata's advertising solutions offerings within the Dynata Platform, adding key creative testing capabilities to help clients measure the effectiveness of their messages to create powerful and engaging creative for better communication and higher ROI.

Effective advertising, with messaging and creative that elicit the desired response, requires an understanding of what truly resonates with consumers, and a solution that allows campaigns to be launched and continuously optimized to measure and improve business impact. In today's fast-moving and often fractured marketplace, where consumers have more choices and control, agile creative testing is required.

Adding Ameritest's capabilities enables Dynata to improve its clients' advertising from early-stage image and message development to audience activation and ad campaign optimization. Combining Ameritest's award-winning ad testing approach with Dynata's rich, high-quality, first-party data – the industry's largest – strengthens Dynata's advertising solutions offerings and enhances the Dynata Platform. The platform provides clients with robust, accurate first-party data and dynamic dashboard reporting, displaying the effectiveness of advertising across all media channels in order to define the optimal media mix and improve campaign performance. It helps clients improve the persuasion and engagement of advertising with their exact target audience across all platforms including social, OTT, mobile and digital.

"For more than 30 years, we've helped our clients grow their brands and drive advertising ROI with our research," said Chuck Young, founder of Ameritest. "Our point of difference has always been our proprietary, moment-by-moment visual communication diagnostics that help clients optimize the effectiveness of their advertising creative and leave a lasting impact for their brand. We're excited to join Dynata and expand our ability to provide fast, actionable, data-driven advertising research solutions."

"Dynata's ability to leverage the industry's largest first-party data for audience discovery, campaign activation and advertising effectiveness gives our clients an edge in meeting this challenge," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "By adding Ameritest's creative testing capabilities, we will ensure that our clients' campaigns meet their consumers in the market with the right message at the right time and on the right platform for maximum engagement."

To learn more about Dynata's advertising solutions offerings, visit www.dynata.com.

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses over 62 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum – from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com

About Ameritest

Ameritest is a high-end brand and advertising research consultancy headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a globally distributed workforce. For over 30 years, Ameritest has pioneered the use of imagery in measuring brand memories. Through an integrated system of research methodologies —including its proprietary Picture Sorts, Copy Sorts, Flash Tests, and Memory Maps—Ameritest helps clients grow their brand image, optimize their ad executions, and improve the effectiveness of their advertising over time. Ameritest has an extensive database of ad testing experience, including automotive, restaurant, consumer package goods, retail, and financial services. A six-time winner of the ARF's David Ogilvy Ad Research Award for contributions to creative work, Ameritest's unique positioning and scalable research methods allow Creatives to see their work through the eyes of their target audience. Ameritest was founded in 1990 by Chuck Young, who is the inventor of these methodologies and the author of three books: The Advertising Research Handbook, Branded Memory, and most recently Making Memories.

