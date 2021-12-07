IHG Hotels & Resorts and Coca-Cola unveil "Santa's Suite Retreat" in countdown to Christmas

Real Magic moments delivered just in time for the holidays with unique Santa-inspired suites at select IHG properties in Atlanta and New York

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with the real magic of Coca-Cola to give the ultimate gift this holiday season: travel and togetherness.

Santa's Suite Retreat at InterContinental New York Barclay

Starting Dec. 13, travelers and locals alike will have a chance to stay in a one-of-a-kind, Santa-inspired suite that brings all the magic of the holiday season at InterContinental New York Barclay and InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta.

The suites have been transformed to bring the most magical moments of Christmas to life – approved by the man in the red suit himself – for the ultimate "Santa's Suite Retreat."

Imagine walking into a room pulled straight out of Santa's village in the North Pole. The scent of Balsam and Pine, Christmas carols, windows sparkling with lights and snowflakes, giant trees decorated by Santa's very own elves with a custom train set making its way around the room. Mr. & Mrs. Claus robes, milk and cookies, a fully stocked vintage Coca-Cola machine add to the delight guests will feel upon entering the suite. But that's not all, ole St. Nick himself may have left some dry cleaning behind. Spoiler alert: it's the red suit.

Brian McGuinness, Senior Vice President, Global Guest Experience, IHG Hotels & Resorts: "We know it's not about what's under the tree, but the people around it. And nothing rings truer than this holiday season, when people are longing for human connection – to be with their loved ones and make new memories. So, we created 'Santa's Suite Retreat' with the real magic of Coca-Cola to bring a memorable, joy-filled experience to our guests that they will treasure for years."

John Egan, Vice President, Customer Partnerships, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit: "We are thrilled to partner with IHG Hotel & Resorts on this special campaign that brings families together to create lasting, joy-filled memories this holiday season."

In addition to stays at InterContinental New York Barclay and InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, IHG Rewards members will get exclusive access to book a presidential "Santa's Suite Retreat" stay at Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts' Americas flagship – Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia.

Starting Dec. 9, these experiences can be requested by visiting santasuiteretreat.com. Stays at InterContinental New York Barclay and InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta are available to IHG Rewards members, as well as non-members. Stays at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia will be reserved for IHG Rewards members only. To learn more about IHG's loyalty program or to register to become a member, visit ihg.com/rewards.

The suites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis – for those unable to book a stay, guests at participating hotels will delight in Santa Surprises on property throughout the month of December.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Santa's Suite Retreat at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

Santa's Suite Retreat at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia

Santa's Suite Retreat at InterContinental New York Barclay

