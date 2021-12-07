The Mendix Global Student App Contest Is On!

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, announced that registration is open for the Fall Edition of the Mendix University App Challenge . In this competition, students can put the knowledge they acquired in the Mendix University Program into practice and convert their ideas into production-ready applications. University students must submit their Mendix-built low-code app by December 31. Mendix provides all students from educational institutions participating in the Mendix University Program with free low-code technology, training, and certifications. Students can leverage this knowledge in their future career as a professional developer or citizen developer.

One goal of the Mendix University Program is for students to walk out of the classroom at the end of the semester with a production-ready application that addresses a real-life business, socio-economic, personal, or environmental issue. To encourage this goal, Mendix has sponsored the Mendix University App Challenge since 2019. Students can submit their app via a special portal at the end of the spring and fall semester. Their product will be judged on criteria such as a clean and intuitive interface, exceptional use of functionality, and a workflow that increases productivity.

"Mendix developers want to solve every problem they come across," said Julie Kukesh, Director, University Program, at Mendix. "Students tend to have very well-developed antennas for everyday problems that businesses and organizations face. We love the variety of themes and creativity that students bring to the table using the Mendix low-code platform."

Logistics app was a winner of the Spring Edition App Challenge

Nisho Tanev, a student at University of Twente in The Netherlands, was one of the winners of the spring edition of the App Challenge. Together with his classmate Amr Al-Riki, Tanev developed an app that automates the pre-registration process of truck drivers at the regional terminal for sea containers. Tanev said, "In the beginning, I wasn't sure about how to use Mendix, however, within the first week I learned how easy it is to develop just about anything with it. The low-code platform allows anybody with zero programming experience to make apps with technically complex functionalities by using the templates and drag-and-drop ability that speeds and simplifies the process. The possibilities with Mendix are endless. I wouldn't hesitate to use it again in my future projects."

Lucas Meertens, professor at University of Twente and also a Mendix consultant at CAPE Groep, said, "The great thing about the App Challenge is that first-year university students get to work with real-life business challenges and prove to be capable of coming up with valuable solutions. These are not only highly acknowledged by a jury, but also by the company that can leverage their innovative app in daily practice. The fact that students can deliver a working prototype in just four weeks is a powerful statement about the strength and accessibility of the Mendix low-code platform. Also the skills they've gained are greatly appreciated, which is also proven by the fact that, once students have passed their Rapid Application Development exam, they are approached en masse by headhunters."

Kukesh said, "There is no better place to start educating the next generation of low-code developers and citizen developers than in the classroom. The Mendix University Program is spreading the low-code wave to universities around the globe. Both students and faculty spend a semester learning this rapid, collaborative, and agile development method. Currently more than 100 universities in 12 countries have implemented the ready-to-use curriculum. They have free access to the Mendix platform and students and faculty can become certified Mendix Rapid Developers. Over 200 professors have integrated Mendix in classes like System Analysis, Project Management, and the MIS Capstone; the program reaches more than 2,000 students per year."

"I've received stellar support from the Mendix University Program team," said Prof. Kathie Wright at Perdue School of Business. "They have also been responsive to my numerous requests for help and ideas about how to use Mendix to improve student engagement. I am confident in recommending Mendix as an education partner today and believe the value of the development platform, support and learning tools will only improve in the future."

Critical shortage of developers

The Mendix University Program is one of Mendix's initiatives that addresses the critical shortage of developers needed to respond to the fast-changing digital needs of organizations and their employees and clients. In a trend accelerated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises worldwide show a growing interest in low-code development, where both skilled developers and citizen developers can work together on a single platform. A study commissioned by Mendix this year shows that 77% of enterprises in six countries have already adopted low-code and 75% of IT leaders identify it as a trend they cannot afford to miss. Also, IDC predicts that the worldwide population of low-code developers will grow with a compound annual growth rate of 40.4%, both developers and citizen developers.

To participate in the Mendix University App Challenge, students can enter their submission here .

Hiring Managers who are interested in recruiting from the Mendix University Program can submit their entry-level job openings for distribution to eligible students.

To read more about the Mendix University Program visit https://www.mendix.com/university-program/.

