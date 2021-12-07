SourceMark Medical Announces ClearViz Contract with Vizient

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceMark Medical, a US medical device company and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), announced today its GPO contract for their ClearViz™ Video Laryngoscope system with Vizient, which provides solutions that help more than 50% of the nation's acute providers and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers deliver high-value care to their patients. This contract will go live on January 1, 2022 and is available to all members of Vizient and its subsidiary Provista.

"We're honored to expand our contracted position with Vizient through this agreement so their members will be able to access the most advanced visualization technology to improve both the patient and clinical experience while achieving double-digit cost-savings," said Dan Blucher, CEO SourceMark.

The ClearViz™ Video Laryngoscope system provides a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for visualized airway management and respiratory care with a flexible, rigid, and blade approach. ClearViz is built on a single innovative hardware and software platform that provides wired or wireless options for pairing to a 13.3" or 3.5" display options for HD visualization. The platform is designed to make medical distant endoscopic situations — whether therapeutic, diagnostic, or urgent — as safe and effective as possible.

SourceMark focuses on innovating the clinical experience through a variety of product suites that set the standard for healthcare, through anesthesia and airway management, infection prevention, and surgical solutions. As part of the commitment to innovation, SourceMark offers their Alliance Program, working with world-wide inventors and entrepreneurs to commercialize their innovations to the healthcare market. For more information, visit www.sourcemarkmedical.com.

About SourceMark Medical

Founded in 2002 and Headquartered in Franklin, TN, SourceMark Medical is a manufacturer and master supplier offering innovative and affordable products for health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, and physician offices. Our medical and surgical products are uniquely designed to improve patient care and clinician engagement through their ease-of-use, utilization efficiencies, and affordable cost-point. For more information, visit www.sourcemarkmedical.com or contact customerservice@sourcemarkusa.com.

