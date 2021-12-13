ICONFi - Stop losing crypto on trading and Earn more from the compound yields

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, people would have heard a lot about crypto trading and may have tried crypto investment looking for better profits - Since the beginning of the pandemic, asset values have sky-rocketed, requiring people to make investments to fight against the inflation.

ICONFi: Make Crypto Simple - Enjoy the compound yield on BTC, ETH, USDT and USDC!

However, many people are struggling with managing a decentralized wallet and its private key. In addition, the crypto market is ever-changing and extremely difficult to predict – after trading crypto in exchanges, statistically more people would lose their money than earning since it is a ZERO-SUM game. It is the reason why more and more people are using ICONFi.

Make Crypto Simple - ICONFi is an application service giving you compound yields in crypto without difficult or complicated steps. All you need to enjoy the high reward rates is buy and send cryptocurrencies to ICONFi. This will give you high compound yields – up to 8.33% on BTC, 7.25% on ETH, 11.67% on USDT and USDC (APY).

High yield rates are not the only advantage ICONFi has. ICONFi fixed savings provide compound yields whopping 6 times a day –that is once every four hours, or 2,190 times a year. ICONFi offers the highest compounding frequency in the market on top of our already amazing yield rates.

In addition, ICONFi does not decrease the yield rate when the seed money increases. The decreasing yield rate system based on the amount of deposited crypto is being applied to most crypto savings platforms while ICONFi is an exception. For example, if you deposit 1 BTC for 1 year, the yield rates plumet to about 0.77% (APR) compared to 8% (APR) of BTC Fixed savings rate on ICONFi.

But you may not be comfortable with the high volatility cryptocurrencies have and you may not know much about crypto. In that case, you can use the Stable coins, US dollar-pegged ones like USDT and USDC.

If you use stable coin fixed savings, it is almost the same as the bank and interests except the fact that the yield rates are by far higher than those of the banks. You don't need to know a thing about crypto and how to set up or manage your crypto wallet. No need to worry about losing the mnemonic or seed phrase of your crypto wallets. All you need to do is buy cryptocurrencies from exchanges and send them to ICONFi. The average savings rate at banks is around 2% on USD while ICONFi gives you fixed savings rates (APY) up to 11% on USDT and USDC.

Thanks to the high yield rates, less than a year from its launch, ICONFi users have received more than 2.7 million dollars' worth of cryptocurrencies via more than 1 million times of compound yields received.

Currently ICONFi only supports ICX staking service with unique functions like Auto-Staking, which makes the staking reward system have the same effect of compound interest. ICONFi plans to add more coins and tokens on the staking menu. ICONFi also supports all Airdrops originated from the cryptocurrencies on ICONFi.

So, either you are a risk-taker or risk-hedger, ICONFi would be a great choice to grow your crypto.

