Comstar Technologies Announces Partnership With Zaviant Consulting

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comstar Technologies, a full-service national technology solutions firm, is pleased to officially announce a new partnership with Zaviant Consulting, a leader in data security, compliance, and privacy consulting. The strategic partnership enables Comstar to further enhance their cybersecurity offering while providing existing and future clients direct access to Zaviant's deep bench of security and privacy professionals.

Through the partnership, additions to Comstar's portfolio include data security and privacy assessments, virtual CISO (vCISO) and adversarial penetration testing powered by Zaviant. Based on the aforementioned capabilities and results of the assessment, Comstar then works in conjunction with Zaviant and the client to resolve, mediate and manage the client's security response.

"We were thrilled to find a cybersecurity and privacy partner with the experience and agility that Zaviant embodies," said Warren Reyburn, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Comstar Technologies. "Both Companies are rooted culturally in accountability and driven to provide an end-to-end solutions experience. With spikes in cyber insurance policy costs, evolving threats and increasing security and privacy regulations, this strategic partnership could not be better timed."

The partnership comes on the heels of the House of Representatives passing November's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill which highlighted the critical need for investment in both physical security and cybersecurity. The White House called the bill "the largest investment in the resilience of physical and natural systems in American history."

"Our partnership with Comstar has resulted in immediate opportunities for both organizations," said Mihir Mistry, Vice President of Operations at Zaviant. "Where Zaviant begins and ends with cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services, Comstar picks up with a high level of technical expertise to help our clients to secure their critical business infrastructure. We have truly hit the ground running and look forward to future opportunities."

About Comstar Technologies

Comstar Technologies delivers innovative solutions to growth-focused companies designed to ignite digital transformation. From cloud-based integrations to modern security and advanced audiovisual solutions, Comstar combines top-tier consulting with over 30 years of experience to create valuable results for its clients. Comstar is an agent of change, a business technology ally so organizations can work smarter, not harder. Highly recognized throughout the industry and a consecutive winner of multiple awards, including Philly.com's Best Place to Work and Channel Visions' Best Physical Security, Comstar is well-positioned to meet today's demands. For more information, visit comstar-usa.com.

About Zaviant Consulting

At Zaviant, we spend time learning the intricacies of our client's businesses to provide the most comprehensive solution possible. We understand that navigating compliance frameworks can be difficult even for the most mature businesses. We take the time to explain our approach, understand the relevant risks facing your business, and implement an appropriate solution. Collectively, we have decades of experience in IT compliance and security. This experience includes improving the security posture of client systems to protect sensitive data by complying with information security requirements such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001, and privacy regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA).

