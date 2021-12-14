InventHelp Inventor Presents A Garment For Dialysis Patients (NJD-2351)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a patient needing dialysis for two years, I wanted to create a way to allow access to the dialysis site, while also keeping the patient comfortable," said an inventor from Hackensack, N.J. "So, I created the TOTAL SLEEVE ZIPPER."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for clothing specifically designed for dialysis patients. It provides added comfort and convenience for the patient and the care giver. The garment features a practical and fashionable design. The use of this could save dialysis patients the money associated with replacing clothing that may have been torn to accommodate dialysis tubes. It also eliminates the need to remove clothing to access a dialysis site. Additionally, this could provide added dignity and privacy to the patient.

