VOYAGER DIGITAL BECOMES THE OFFICIAL CRYPTOCURRENCY BROKERAGE PARTNER OF THE NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE

Multi-year deal features Voyager-funded crypto accounts for all NWSL players

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced a multi-year agreement with The National Women's Soccer League, making Voyager the NWSL's first-ever cryptocurrency brokerage partner, further extending the league's global marketing reach, and providing players with direct financial support, crypto education and rewards.

"We are extremely proud to partner with the NWSL, specifically to help the league grow and provide its players with crypto education and direct financial support, paid in crypto," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO, and co-founder of Voyager. "We believe strongly in the future of these players and this league, and we can't wait to get started."

The partnership calls for a significant amount of Voyager's investment in the league to be used to fund individual crypto accounts for each rostered player in the NWSL. Each player will be eligible to receive an equal portion of the Voyager-established NWSL players' fund, deposited in an account accessible via the Voyager app. Voyager will also provide NWSL players with financial education on crypto, including key lessons and tools, to help develop long-term financial growth opportunities for players potentially well after their competitive playing careers have ended.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Voyager to the NWSL's growing list of partners, each of whom offers our clubs and players crucial support as we continue to build a league where the world's best players compete," said Marla Messing, NWSL interim CEO. "Voyager's investment in the league is especially innovative because we've collectively designed the partnership to include direct financial resources for every one of our players, as well as education on the revolutionary changes underway in digital assets."

As part of the agreement, Voyager will also inaugurate an NWSL Voyager Player Ambassador roster, featuring one player from each team in the league. Their efforts will include attending educational appearances, creating content, and working with their teammates to manage their Voyager accounts better.

The NWSL will grow to 12 teams in 2022, with the upcoming Expansion Draft for Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC scheduled to air on CBSSN at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Two days later, on Dec. 18, the 2022 NWSL Draft presented by Ally will air on the CBS family of networks, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CBSHQ. Both drafts will be streamed internationally on the NWSL's Twitch channel.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Publicly traded Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF ) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing, cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 65 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

About NWSL

The National Women's Soccer League is the premier women's professional soccer league in the world featuring national team players from around the globe. The clubs are Angel City FC, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, and Washington Spirit. The NWSL's Official Sponsors include Ally, Budweiser, CBS, Deloitte, Mastercard, Nationwide, Nike, Twitch, Verizon, and Voyager.

