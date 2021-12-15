Intellihot Appoints Water Industry Veteran Mike Reardon to Company's Board of Directors

GALESBURG, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellihot, the clean technology company creating novel solutions to transform the built environment, today announced that water industry veteran Michael "Mike" Reardon has joined the company as an outside director and as chairman of the audit committee. Reardon will provide strategic counsel as the company leverages its $50 million in growth financing to invest in and expand its R&D and innovation initiatives in the coming year.

Intellihot is singularly focused on disrupting the $81B HVAC industry with next-generation green technology, with a particular focus on reducing carbon emissions and water waste in commercial buildings. The built environment is responsible for a significant proportion of global carbon dioxide emissions — commercial and residential buildings represent a staggering 40% of global energy consumption, and 26% of CO 2 emissions globally.

"Water is a finite resource, one that is fundamental to human life. At Intellihot, we have gathered some of the foremost minds in leveraging technology to provide safe and efficient hot water, and in doing so, reduce emissions, save energy, and improve individuals' health and safety," said Sridhar Deivasigamani, founder and CEO of Intellihot. "The next year will be pivotal for the Intellihot team as we rapidly scale our team and advance new products to market, enabled by our recent growth financing. Mike Reardon's deep experience in and institutional knowledge of the global water industry will be indispensable as we enter this next chapter. We are looking forward to getting started."

Reardon brings decades of experience in the water industry, having served as a leader with some of the premier names in the business, including United States Filter Corporation (NYSE: USF), Culligan, and Everpure. More recently, he was founder, chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Chicagoland-based Triwater Holdings from 2011 to 2016.

"I am thrilled to join the Intellihot team and help them to transform the way the industry and people think about, and use water, and improve the water and energy management systems that we rely on today," said Reardon. "Sustainability is a business imperative. Intellihot is bringing to bear the next generation of green technologies, with the potential to transform the built environment providing clean and safe hot water while reducing emissions and costs."

Intellihot's clean technology products, which include commercial water heaters carefully designed for increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability, are used across the country by large facilities including hotels, restaurants, stadiums, hospitals, and more. Current Intellihot customers include Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Benihana, and Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates transformative, next-generation technology solutions to transform the built environment, providing customers with increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Purpose-built for commercial applications, Intellihot's advanced technology solutions are carefully engineered to provide decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste as well as capital and operating costs for customers.

