InventHelp Inventor Develops Container for Multi-layered Sandwiches on Buns (KXX-299)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I personally had issues with keeping my multi-layered hamburger from falling apart while eating it and noticed that other people had the same problem," said an inventor from Knoxville, Tenn. "This invention will keep the sandwich from falling apart with each bite."

He developed BURGER HOLDER to keep hamburger ingredients contained inside the bun. In other words, it prevents hamburger sandwich contents from sliding out during consumption. Designed to allow the sandwich to be lifted from the bottom while being eaten. Thus, it eliminates waste, mess, spills and the need for cleanup. It is not only neat but lightweight, compact and easy to use. This versatile container is also ideal for commercial food service establishments and for consumers for parties and other events. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KXX-299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

