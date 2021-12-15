Sikich adds workforce risk management to its expanding lineup of services

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich has added a workforce risk management team led by nationally recognized threat and violence risk management experts Matthew Doherty and Nathan Hunt. The team will help organizations across government sectors and industries create safer work environments free from violence, harassment, intimidation and other disruptive behaviors. The scope of the team's services includes policy and program assessment and development, training, and threat management.

"As a former law enforcement officer, the safety and well-being of a workforce is not just my priority as a business leader, but also something I am deeply passionate about," said Sikich CEO Chris Geier. "I share this passion with Matt and Nate, whose careers have focused on the protection of others. I am excited to have them on our team."

Doherty will serve as managing director of the workforce risk management team. He comes to Sikich after leading the threat and violence risk management practice at Jensen Hughes, formerly Hillard Heintze, where he provided consulting services for top government agencies, including the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Social Security Administration, as well as prominent private sector organizations. Prior to that, Doherty spent more than 21 years with the United States Secret Service where he served as White House liaison providing daily briefs on threat investigations and coordinating protective intelligence investigations, and retired as special agent in charge of the National Threat Assessment Center.

Doherty's experience spans workplace violence prevention, threat assessment and management, and the counter insider threat mission. He has received numerous awards, including the 2018 Outstanding Security Professionals Award (OSPA) for threat management team training, the U.S. Marshal Service Directors Award and U.S. Capitol Police Chiefs Award for assisting in developing threat assessment programs.

"As leaders continue to prioritize workforce health, security and support, our team will leverage and enhance Sikich's existing advisory services – from human capital management to cybersecurity," Doherty said. "As part of the Sikich team, I look forward to helping organizations improve their readiness and resiliency in protecting valuable human and operational assets."

Nathan Hunt will serve as senior director of the workforce risk management team. Prior to joining Sikich, Hunt, like Doherty, played a key role in the Hillard Heintze threat and violence risk management practice where he concentrated on threat assessment and management and the development of counter insider risk strategies. He previously served as a federal law enforcement officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and as a Special Forces officer and detachment commander for the U.S. Army.

"Protecting people is at the core of everything we do," Hunt said. "Our focus will be on people as we help clients integrate proactive violence prevention into their cultures and operations. Companies of the future understand that the workplace is changing. Where we work is not as important as our human assets, and in many cases, we can work from anywhere. Sikich is a forward-thinking organization that understands this, and it's an honor to join the team."

