Upflex Acquires WorkClub to Accelerate Hybrid Working Across Europe Upflex on Track to Build World's Largest Flex Space Marketplace as the Global Flex Office Industry is Set to Reach $107bn by 2026

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upflex, the global flexible workplace start-up, announces its plan to strengthen its footprint in the European market, completing its acquisition of WorkClub, the UK aggregator of on-demand workspaces. The move will create Upflex EMEA, the company's new European HQ in London. This follows Upflex's June 2021 expansion to Asia with Upflex India.

Founded in 2017, WorkClub is a well-established player in the UK flexible and hybrid work sector. Its team and network of locations will be fully integrated into the Upflex platform. This marks Upflex's first acquisition since its 2017 launch, and will extend its offering to 500 locations across key UK regions, totalling 400,000 sq. ft.

Upflex's innovative SaaS on-demand platform allows companies and employees to find and book flex workplaces seamlessly and instantly. This disrupts the traditional workplace model by providing access to the world's largest flex inventory, comprising 5,500 spaces across 80 countries. Operating in the US, Europe and APAC regions, Upflex is set to replicate its success in the UK.

Christophe Garnier, Co-Founder & CEO of Upflex, said: "The fast-growing demand and adoption of hybrid working across the UK and Europe makes London the perfect fit for our European HQ. By joining forces with WorkClub, not only do we adopt a grade-A team for this market, but we can address pan-European demand much faster."

The combined business will offer access to a wider choice of locations and curated office options to enterprise organisations looking to scale while facilitating hybrid working. The global flexible office market is set to reach $107bn by 2026. In the UK, increased appetite means that the market is projected to constitute 20% of total workplace demand.

Nick Donnelly, Founder & CEO, WorkClub / VP of Workplace Solutions EMEA, Upflex, commented: "Upflex offers the best product and international coverage to address enterprise demand and capitalize on the trend towards remote and flexible working. Our experience in the UK flex market, combined with Upflex's wider industry expertise, will help us serve a larger audience across the UK and Europe."

About Upflex

Upflex is a virtual platform created around the idea that today's companies must provide on-demand workplace flexibility while embracing environmental sustainability. Through a global, best-in-class, comprehensive network of workspaces, Upflex offers companies flexibility and a workspace hybrid model for their employees. It provides instant access to the largest global network of workspaces across 5,500+ locations in 80 countries. www.upflex.com

