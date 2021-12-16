Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant Raises $10,000 for Honor Flight Network

LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, raised $10,000 for the Honor Flight Network in November with a Veterans Day promotion. The 2021 Veterans Day fundraiser was a continuation of Abuelo's partnership with the Honor Flight Network, which salutes American veterans by arranging free transport to Washington, D.C., so those who served and sacrificed can visit memorials that honor U.S. service members.

Abuelo's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Abuelo’s)

From Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, Abuelo's held its "Queso for Heroes" promotion to honor veterans, donating $1 to Honor Flight for each sale of its popular Chile con Queso and Queso Diablo appetizer at every Abuelo's location. Honor Flight, a nonprofit organization, will use the funds raised from Abuelo's and other partners to arrange flights for veterans.

"At Honor Flight, we are grateful for our partnership with Abuelo's, and we thank the restaurant team members who made this Veterans Day fundraiser such a big success," said Meredith Rosenbeck, CEO of Honor Flight. "It means so much to veterans to be able to visit the nation's capital and to see the memorials dedicated to their service, but some do not have the means to make the trip. Partners like Abuelo's and others help us honor these veterans by raising money for expenses associated with the visit."

Since its inaugural 2005 flight, Honor Flight has transported almost 250,000 veterans to the capital, including veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. The veterans who travel with Honor Flight get a unique chance to share their stories with fellow service members and honor friends and fallen comrades.

"We owe our veterans a debt we can't possibly repay, so at Abuelo's, we're happy to salute their service by working with Honor Flight again this year for a Veterans Day fundraiser," said Abuelo's President Robert Lin. "On behalf of the Abuelo's team, I'd like to thank the guests who made the fundraiser a success again, and I am grateful to our restaurant staff for their efforts, which made it all possible."

In addition to providing all-expense-paid trips to Washington, D.C. for veterans from the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam era, the Honor Flight Network arranges visits to the capital for U.S. veterans from any service era who are terminally ill. Find out more at www.honorflight.org.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 27 full-service restaurants located in nine states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About Honor Flight

The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 with the mission of transporting our nation's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and monuments dedicated to honoring their service and sacrifice. The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of independent Hubs working together in furtherance of the Honor Flight mission. In furtherance of this common goal, we have the opportunity to show our nation's veterans the appreciation and honor they deserve. Participation in an Honor Flight trip gives veterans the opportunity to share this momentous occasion with other comrades, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with other veterans. All honored veterans travel at no cost to the veteran. To date, the Honor Flight Network has transported over 230,000 veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials.

Media Contacts:

Emma Maurice

908-635-9410

emaurice@nextpr.com

Carol Harlow

202-480-3129

media@honorflight.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Abuelo’s