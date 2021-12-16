Amber Group Named a Winner of Deloitte's 2021 Hong Kong Technology Fast Leader Award.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the "Technology Fast Leader" in the 2021 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast Program. The award ceremony took place in Hong Kong on December 15, 2021. Amber Group is one of the three winners that received the technology leadership awards for its rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Deloitte established this award as a subproject of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50/500 Program in Silicon Valley, initially introduced in 1995, which takes place simultaneously every year in more than 30 countries including the US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China. With its extensive coverage in tech companies and Deloitte's stringent evaluation system, the program is seen as a benchmark for fast-growing global companies. Contenders for this annual award encompass some of the fastest growing and most innovative companies worldwide, including Tencent, Alibaba, Jingdong, Baidu, Bytedance, Mare Medical, SMIC, WuXi AppTec, and Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Tesla.

Amber Group has displayed a torrid growth trajectory over the last four years since its inception and is now widely considered a global market leader in all things crypto with a specialty focus in pricing, trading, and distribution of cryptocurrency products. The company currently has over $4 billion in assets on its platform and to date has cumulatively traded over $1 trillion across all products and categories.

Tiantian Kullander, Co-Founder of Amber Group, credits the company's achievements over the last three years to its continued investment in next-generation technology coupled with world-class talent. Kullander said: "We are honored to be selected by Deloitte as the 2021 Hong Kong Technology Fast Leader. Awards like this encourage and foster innovation, and as an innovative digital assets provider, we aim to serve our clients with institutional-grade tools and provide a streamlined crypto finance experience. There are a lot of exciting things happening right now, we recently announced our partnership with Mastercard, and just this week unveiled WhaleFin, our latest digital asset platform. We are proud of what we have achieved in such a short time and will continue to create more impact in the local economy, bridging Hong Kong with the rest of the world."

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading digital asset platform operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber is backed by prominent investors including Paradigm, Dragonfly, Pantera, Polychain, Sequoia, and Tiger Global.

