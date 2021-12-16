Burn Boot Camp Ends Year With Entrance into 40th State, Achieves Record Ranking

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp, a leading boutique fitness franchise, ends the year with significant growth as the brand is projected to wrap up 2021 with over 60 signed agreements and a break into its 40th state by bringing a location to Eagle, Idaho. Burn Boot Camp now has 300 gyms open and operating, and will continue the momentum with a robust roster in Q1, including its first location in the greater New York City area slated to open in January.

The recent growth and success has been recognized by the franchise industry as Burn Boot Camp recently landed on Franchise Times Top 400 List. Named as the only fitness concept to experience growth this past year, the brand jumped 48 spots on its annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems. This impressive ranking is a result of an aggressive growth phase that has led to celebrating milestone openings – like its 300th ribbon cutting earlier this year – and entrance into new states, such as New Mexico.

Part of the company's recent success comes with a continued emphasis on internal development, as well as creating new revenue generating opportunities, like the November release of the first-ever Afterburn Protein Bar which is available for purchase online and in locations nationwide. Burn Boot Camp's multi-layered strategic expansion plan is all part of an overarching goal to have 500 gyms open or in development by 2023, with international development also planned for Canada, along with continuing to grow its hard and soft goods product line. Even with this goal, the brand places a stronger focus on getting better versus getting bigger.

"Our mission has never wavered which is why we've been able to adapt and perform in spite of factors outside our control," shared Devan Kline, Founder and CEO of Burn Boot Camp. "We consistently show up for our dedicated Members and Franchise Partners, which has allowed us to grow a very strong network that's filled with collaboration and support. Our franchise network has been resilient, motivated and all around incredible during a challenging time, which is no doubt why we've been able to come out ahead. On behalf of the entire network and team, we're grateful to be recognized as a stand-out brand and are excited about what the future holds for Burn Boot Camp."

In addition to advancing its rank on the Franchise Times Top 400 List, Burn Boot Camp was also named on the 2021 Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year, after debuting in 2020 at No. 410. The brand also appeared in the top 100 on Entrepreneur's highly sought-after Franchise 500 – each of these prestigious lists track the growth of the best and most innovative brands.

One of the core pillars of Burn Boot Camp's mission is community impact, and through a long-standing partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), more than 295 individual Burn Boot Camp locations were able to collectively donate over $500,000 during the annual 'Be Their Muscle' event in October. These funds will support MDA's mission to empower the lives of kids and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and over 43 neuromuscular diseases to fund research, care and advocacy so families can live longer and grow stronger.

To become a part of the ever-growing #burnnation community, interested individuals can expect a total investment ranging from approximately $182K-$448K with discounts available for military veterans and multi-unit signings.

Founded in 2012 by husband wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded women and men can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both women and men alike, giving an opportunity to families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute Camps through highly innovative daily programming crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com

