Claris Achieves SOC 2® Type 2 and ISO Credentials, Providing IT Leaders a Clear, Confident Path for Secure Low-Code Deployment To obtain credentialing for its industry-leading platform, Claris worked with KPMG and AICPA to give IT professionals certainty in addressing their backlog through low code

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claris International Inc., an Apple company, announced the successful completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 audit for its Claris FileMaker Cloud software and the workflow automation platform, Claris Connect. In addition, the company received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications for both Claris FileMaker Cloud and Claris Connect. These credentials ensure compliance with leading industry standards in safeguarding customer data.

Low code promises rapid development and delivering at speed requires confidence in professional low-code software. Information technology (IT) leaders expect technology platforms to be held to stringent security and privacy standards, providing the trusted foundation necessary for digital-first development. With SOC 2 and ISO credentialing, trust is codified in a way that instantly addresses IT security checklists, aligns business needs with IT, and dramatically speeds up delivery of the development backlog.

"Claris has extremely high expectations for privacy and security – the same central concerns IT leaders have – and the recent SOC 2 and ISO credentials validate our commitment to industry best practices," said Brad Freitag, CEO of Claris. "We maintain our dedication to set the IT standard for professional low code, providing confidence to more than one million active users and 1,500 Claris Partners who use our low-code development platform for innovating digital solutions."

For SOC 2 credentialing, KPMG, a leading global professional services firm, conducted an extensive audit of the internal controls related to the security policies and procedures for FileMaker Cloud and Claris Connect. The results affirmed Claris' internal security design procedures and operations meet the trust services criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality issued by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the country's largest member association representing the accounting profession.

Given the large presence of Claris' global customers, FileMaker Cloud and Claris Connect recently received ISO certifications under Apple's certification process from the British Standards Institute (BSI) for Information Security Management (ISO/IEC 27001) and Personal Data in the Cloud (ISO/IEC 27018). The latter certification is under the umbrella of information security management and contains additional privacy controls and guidance for use when processing Personally Identifiable Information (PII). ISO is the world's largest and most widely recognized organization that develops and publishes a variety of proprietary, industrial, and commercial international standards.

Now more than ever, cloud service providers must ensure more trust in managing customer data via recognized certifications and attestations. Independent validations of security controls against leading industry standards not only deepen the level of trust and confidence with partners and customers, but also reinforce Claris' ongoing commitment to a high standard of information security best practices.

"Security and privacy are in our DNA," said Peter Nelson, vice president of Engineering at Claris. "The achievement of these voluntary compliance credentials demonstrates our deep commitment to providing an innovative and secure platform for our partners and customers around the globe. We continue to make investments in our people, process, and security infrastructure, and our dedication to protecting the privacy of customer data and protecting it against unauthorized access remains one of our top priorities."

About Claris International Inc.

Claris International Inc. is the creator of the world's leading rapid, low-code development platform, offering a suite of services that drive digital transformation in companies from every business sector. The company has more than 1 million active users globally across SMBs and the Fortune 500. Claris, an Apple company, has an unmatched record of business success for more than 20 profitable years. Claris is headquartered in California with operations worldwide, including London, Tokyo, Beijing, and Sydney.

SOURCE Claris International Inc.