Commissionaires Ottawa Security and Consulting Group Corp acquires ADGA Group

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Welch Capital Partners ("WCP") is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive M&A and Financial Advisor to Commissionaires Ottawa Security and Consulting Group Corp, ("Commissionaires"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Commissionaires Ottawa formed for the acquisition of ADGA Group, one of the largest private Defence, Security and Enterprise Computing company in Canada.

The Client:

Commissionaires' mandate is to create meaningful employment opportunities for former members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and others who wish to contribute to the security and well-being of Canadians. The acquisition of ADGA furthers Commissionaires' mandate by providing not just manned security functions but opportunities for security jobs that use technology and other value-added services and allows Commissionaires to continue its evolution towards a full spectrum security company.

The Transaction:

Commissionaires engaged WCP to advise on the acquisition of ADGA and financing thereof. Welch ran a competitive process for the financing that ultimately led to Commissionaires management team deciding that the Bank of Montreal ("BMO") was the right financial partner and would be best for supporting the business going forward.

"I would like to thank Welch Capital Partners for their role in negotiating a fair purchase price and sourcing the right lender for the transaction. In addition, I would like to thank BMO for their continued support and proven ability to complete deals in a timely manner.", said Glenn La Rusic, Chief Financial Officer with Commissionaires Ottawa.

ADGA will continue to operate as a standalone entity, with Shaun McEwan, President of ADGA, and other members of the management team remaining in their positions.

About Welch Capital Partners

Welch Capital Partners is a leading corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions advisory firm helping entrepreneurs build and capture value in their businesses. Our team of transaction professionals assists mid-market companies execute transactions by providing top tier advisory services.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal's Corporate Finance team is a leading North American provider of customized financing, advisory, and cash management solutions for mid-market corporate clients; delivering industry leading products and solutions through a proactive high-touch relationship management approach.

