Compliance & Infection Prevention Advantages Boost Growth for Unit-Dose Pharmaceutical Containers

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis of the global pharmaceutical market projects a strong outlook for unit-dose containers through 2025 due to their compliance and infection prevention advantages.

Stepped up efforts to improve the adherence of patients to medication schedules – both regularly and for clinical trials – will favor increasing use of blister and strip packs, single dose pouches, and other unit dose containers in oral and topical pharmaceutical packaging.

Through 2025, single dose, prefilled syringes and glass vials will command the fastest unit and revenue growth among all pharmaceutical packaging since they:

prevent cross contamination and the spread of infection

are commonly used to administer parenteral drugs and vaccines for bacterial and viral diseases and cancer

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Exceed $110 Billion in 2025

The Freedonia Group forecasts demand for pharmaceutical packaging to increase 6.0% annually to $112 billion in 2025. Several ongoing and emerging trends will underlie gains, especially steady growth in the value of worldwide pharmaceutical production output, as use of ethical and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, herbal and non-herbal dietary supplements, and nutritional preparations continues to rise.

Several trends and factors will promote growth in global pharmaceutical production over the next several years, including:

expanding need for medications and related preparations attributable to aging demographics and rising levels of acute and chronic conditions

the increasing adoption of healthcare cost containment strategies that encourage individuals to self-treat minor illnesses

advances in biotechnology, nanotechnology, and other drug discovery technologies that will lead to the introduction of correspondingly advanced drugs

the increasing substitution of drug therapies for surgery and other more expensive medical procedures as a cost saving measure, whenever feasible

the expansion and upgrading of drug-producing industries in many developing countries as part of efforts to improve the availability and accessibility of basic medicines

This study provides historical data (2010, 2015, 2020) and demand forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for pharmaceutical packaging in million US dollars (including inflation) by product, geographical region, and selected countries. Unit demand for the same years are provided for most product groups. Material trends (plastic, glass, paper/paperboard, metal/foil) and corporate analysis including market share are also provided.

Products:

bottles and jars

blister packaging

prefillable syringes (injectors and cartridge holders)

parenteral vials and ampuls, including both glass and plastic types

IV containers (semi-rigid plastic IV containers, flexible IV minibags, and glass IV containers)

boxes and cartons (folding boxes and cartons, setup boxes, and corrugated shipping containers

pouches, including paper, plastic, and foil types

tubes, including composite tubes, plastic tubes, and collapsible metal tubes

other packaging (prescription containers, strip packs, etc.)

Pharmaceutical caps and closures, labels, and packaging accessories are excluded unless otherwise stated.

