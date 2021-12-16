LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that it signed a non-binding letter of intent with Turnt Gaming to be the exclusive esports data provider for Taunt Battleworld. The skill-based fighting game simulator built on Polygon's blockchain solution will feature NFT's of boxing icons Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder. The highly anticipated game is targeted for release in early 2022.

Esports Technologies to be Exclusive Data Provider for Turnt Gaming’s NFT Fighting Simulator, Built on Polygon Blockchain

Esports Technologies intends to provide odds, game balancing, outcome math and logic models to power Taunt Battleworld. This unique predictive modeling will provide live in-game data and events to create new gaming products and second-screen experiences for players around the world.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We look forward to becoming the exclusive in-game data and wagering partner for Turnt Gaming, starting with Taunt Battleworld. We are focused on creating new and engaging ways for players to interact with live content. We can't wait to start leveraging the power of our quantitative analytics, modeling, and AI platforms and products to unleash a whole new experience for gamers on the blockchain and off."

Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder represent the first of several real-world fighters from boxing and MMA slated to appear in Taunt Battleworld. The ability to own real fighters as NFT's and using their attributes to compete against the unique characters and races in Taunt Battleworld will add an unprecedented level of excitement to NFT gaming.

Undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather said, "I'm honored to be one of the first combat sports athletes to appear in Taunt Battleworld and can't wait to see the game come to life. Taunt Battleworld and Stardam Images are reimagining the future of gaming. I'm proud to be officially part of it."

Jeff Liboon, founder of Turnt Gaming, said. "We are fortunate to have an alliance with two of the most respected technology providers in the world, Esports Technologies and Polygon. Also having secured two of the greatest entertainers in boxing, Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder, shows our commitment to delivering unique experiences to NFT gaming. The launch of Taunt Battleworld represents the first milestone in our long-term strategy of aggressively combining high-value IP with NFT gaming to deliver the best games and products on any blockchain."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded SIGMA's Esport Product of the Year, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

About Turnt Gaming

Turnt Gaming powers next-generation interactive entertainment products and media that reimagine how live content is consumed. In addition to Taunt Battleworld, an NFT blockchain simulation fighting game, Turnt partners with media, gaming, and wagering companies to create and bring to life new ways to play. The company's community-first approach focuses on delivering products to build robust communities, endless value to players, timeless fun and experiences players can lose themselves in. Turnt is founded and advised by industry veterans from Amazon, EA, World Poker Tour, and Unity.

About Polygon Studios

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK rollups and optimistic rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption, with more than 1200 applications hosted, approximately 600 million total transactions processed, some 60 million unique user addresses, and more than $5 billion in assets secured.

About Stardam Images

Stardam helps connect brands with celebrity star-power. We're rethinking the way celebrity endorsements are executed to support businesses working to scale while providing reoccurring revenue for celebrities. We've made it possible to empower businesses to test, review and rapidly iterate to make proactive decisions by way of true learning to frame the best full-scale marketing strategies at a fraction of the cost. Stardam is a venture-backed company based in Miami and Las Vegas.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the ability of the Company and Turnt to agree upon a definitive agreement in accordance with the terms set forth in the non-binding letter of intent. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Esports Technologies, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.