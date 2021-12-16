Medtronic announces two executive committee changes

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, made two announcements today regarding its executive committee. Ivan Fong has been named as general counsel and secretary, succeeding Brad Lerman, who will retire at the end of January. In addition, the company also announced that Rick Kuntz, M.D., M.Sc., chief medical officer and chief scientific officer, has announced his intention to retire in April, at the end of the Medtronic fiscal year. Both Lerman and Kuntz will retire in line with the company's mandatory executive officer retirement age of 65 years.
Ivan Fong Named General Counsel and Secretary
Ivan Fong has been named executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for Medtronic, succeeding Brad Lerman, who is retiring at the end of January.
Dr. Rick Kuntz Announces Retirement
Dr. Kuntz has been a valued member of the Medtronic executive committee and company officer since he first joined Medtronic in October 2005, as Senior Vice President and President of Medtronic Neuromodulation. In 2009, he assumed the role of Chief Clinical and Regulatory Officer, where he led the transformation of the clinical council to create meaningful business impacts and established a track record of excellence.
About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com, and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.
Contacts:
Erika Winkels
Ryan Weispfenning
Public Relations
Investor Relations
+1-763-526-8478
+1-763-505-4626
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Medtronic plc