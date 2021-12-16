Patriot Gold Group Records Highest Number of IRA Rollovers in 2021 Due to Soaring Inflation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The official Consumer Price Index #'s in November 2021 rose 6.8% the fastest increase in four decades, since 1982. Tucker Carlson recently interviewed Peter Schiff and as Peter pointed out "The government changed the CPI calculation in the 1990s in order to understate the actual cost of living. If we were using the same CPI we used in 1982, the rate would be closer to 15%, which means it's the worst year in inflation in US history. The previous high-water mark for inflation was 13.5% in 1980."

Jack Hanney goes on to say "given the backdrop of elevated inflation, Federal Reserve officials have adopted more hawkish rhetoric about the monetary policy path forward. What we're seeing is a transition now, particularly as the Fed is signaling a withdrawal of some of this excess liquidity and stimulus that's been in place for quite some time. This means the Fed will be tapering QE and hiking interest rates sooner than expected." The concern is given the Fed's attempt in dealing with the Tech Bubble and the Housing Bubble resulting in full scale crises, what are the odds the Fed can successfully deflate the Everything Bubble which has accelerated and grown exponentially larger than the previous two.

A few months ago Palantir Technologies made headlines with their $50.7M investment into Gold. According to their President & COO "You have to be prepared for a future with more Black Swan events" Big Tech companies have been making headlines with their investments in alternative asset classes and out of U.S. Dollars that has raised eyebrows that maybe their visionary, innovative thinking is being applied to investments.

Ray Dalio recently stated "Cash is not a safe investment .. because it will be taxed by inflation" Dalio, the most successful Hedge Fund Manager in the world goes on to say "Know how to balance a portfolio. When equities go down then you see Gold go up. Wealth is not destroyed as much as it is transferred. Be in a safe, well-balanced portfolio. You can reduce your risk without reducing your return."

Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach sees inflation not returning to below the 4% handle in 2022, for Gold, this means a long term hold after a "shockingly stable year." Gundlach goes on to say "There are rough waters ahead for the financial markets in 2022 as the Federal Reserve looks to accelerate it's tapering schedule and raise rates next year."

Morgan Stanley issued a dire warning "It is best to avoid U.S. Stocks and Bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case."

Jeffries Group said "Gold remains an essential hedge as the threat of stagflation – an environment of low growth and higher inflation continues to grow" Jeffries maintained their long-term forecast remains in place for Gold prices to push to $5,500 an ounce.

Patriots Serving Patriots Announces Fee Reimbursement "Inflation Protection" on Many Retirement Options Ahead of December 31st 2021

Patriot Gold Group saw record turnout for their "2021 Inflation Protection America First IRA" with our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA for qualifying IRAs.

Call the Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) for exclusive details about our incentives, or if you simply have questions regarding current market performance.

