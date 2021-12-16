Products That Count Announces 2022 Product Awards and Inaugural Global CPO 20 to Celebrate Explosion of the Age of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Products That Count announces a nominations call for the 2022 Product Awards, celebrating the best products for Product Managers. In a joint announcement, Products That Count also introduces the first-of-its-kind Global CPO 20, celebrating the top 20 Chief Product Officers in the world. These two programs combine to make for an action-packed 2022 celebrating the explosion of the Age of Product.

Produced by Products That Count, a global product acceleration platform, in partnership with Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, and Mighty Capital, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, the 2022 Product Awards celebrate the best products for Product Managers leading "The Age of Product." This year's theme recognizes the recent rapid acceleration of product innovation, when a global pandemic and changing habits have caused a dramatic acceleration in the digital transformations of our work and lives. Quite simply, digital products are more important than ever.

The Product Awards will honor 30 product-forward teams from thousands of nominations, under the guidance of an independent advisory board composed of five product management leaders from diverse industries, geographies and backgrounds. The 2022 Award Advisory Board is composed of Google Product Lead, Neha Taleja; Transfix Product Lead, Patrick Blute; Indeed.com Senior Product Lead, Iryna Krutenko; former Transformco Product Director, Maheep Bhalla; and Product Leader Felipe Gasparino. More than 3,000 nominations have already been received.

Past award winners have included companies like Zoom, Amplitude, Bluedot, and many more. Winners will be celebrated across the Products That Count network, which reaches more than 20% of all Product Managers globally.

Meanwhile, Products That Count has also collected hundreds of nominations for the inaugural Global CPO 20, celebrating the 20 most influential and innovative CPOs (Chief Product Officers) leading the digital transformations across the globe. This awards ceremony will recognize the growing impact of the CPO now and in the future.

According to Products That Count Chief Product Officer Renée Niemi, "As more and more companies are pushing to be product-led, CPOs are taking on more impactful roles. These executives are the navigators of the digital revolution, and the Global CPO 20 is going to help us recognize them."

"We are proud to partner with Products That Count in celebrating the innovators and disruptors breaking new ground in customer experience and harnessing the power of advanced technologies," said Lisa Mitnick, Capgemini Intelligent Product Group Offer Leader. "As a pioneer in helping companies design, build, and scale next generation sustainable connected products and platforms, Capgemini recognizes world-class product management as a positive force for change, and we are delighted to support this initiative."

According to Jennifer Vancini, General Partner at Mighty Capital, "Product innovation has become mission critical across all industries. It's been exciting to see the product ecosystem blossom and create a whole new industry and thousands of jobs."

The Global CPO 20 VIP event will be held on March 9, 2022 in San Francisco. On the following day, March 10, the 2022 Product Awards broadcast will go live on the Products That Count website.

For more information, and to nominate a product, visit productsthatcount.com/awards.

