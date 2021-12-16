Proseer Announces Patrick Osborn as Head of Tax

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proseer, a tech-enabled accounting company for startups and entrepreneurs, is excited to announce it has named Patrick Osborn as Head of Tax.

As Head of Tax, Patrick will oversee Proseer's Tax division. Venture Funded Startups, Entrepreneurs, and High Net Worth Individuals rely on the Tax team at Proseer for creative approaches to tax challenges with a high touch delivery of professional services. "It's all about the client experience." says Laurence Bernstein, CEO.

"I have known Patrick for many years, and we are thrilled to bring his expertise and leadership to our stakeholders."

Patrick brings over 15 years of extensive tax experience supporting both small and large companies to optimize their tax structure and ensure compliance. Most recently, he held the role of Tax Senior Manager at Deloitte Tax LLP, where he provided tax compliance and consulting services for closely held businesses and high net worth individuals with a focus on the real estate, private equity, and manufacturing industries for both inbound and outbound clients. Patrick has successfully assisted clients navigating tax reforms and advises clients on considerations related to proposed legislative changes.

With Patrick joining the team, Proseer strengthens its offering providing a complete finance, accounting, and tax solution for its clients. Jeff Rudner, Proseer's COO, added,"Patrick's extensive tax experience will add value to Proseer clients from day one. We are thrilled to be able to offer his insight to help advise our clients on achieving their goals."

Patrick is a graduate of the University of Florida, BS Accounting and Florida Atlantic University, Master of Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is also a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants as well as the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

