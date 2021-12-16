Protocol First Joins Flatiron Health

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocol First, a software solutions provider focused on accelerating clinical research, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Flatiron HealthⓇ, the two companies announced today.

"This is a win-win for both companies," said Carolyn Starrett, Flatiron CEO. "Flatiron and Protocol First share a common vision in which technology and software increasingly bridge the gap between real-world care and clinical research."

Protocol First's technology enhances research efficiency by breaking down silos between sites, study sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs.) Effective today, its employees and operations join Flatiron's Clinical Research business unit, which builds on Flatiron's established leadership in real-world evidence with new technologies that better integrate research into everyday clinical care.

"Flatiron has deep expertise in unstructured-data processing, experience building software that integrates seamlessly into site workflows, and an engaged network of community and academic research sites," said Alex Deyle, General Manager, Clinical Research at Flatiron. "Protocol First's technology expands and accelerates our ability to drive much-needed innovation in clinical research."

Protocol First aims to reduce the operational complexity of data collection and validation in clinical research, by leveraging proven technologies and standards. The team, led by CEO Hugh Levaux and CTO Amit Shah, has developed several industry-defining software solutions that have been adopted by many leading CROs and biopharma companies. The technology is designed to handle the unique complexities of research in oncology as well as other disease areas. Plans are being developed to integrate the direct EHR-to-EDC connector application, Clinical Pipe -- already in use with major academic medical centers and health systems -- with Flatiron's OncoEMRⓇ, which is used by hundreds of community cancer centers across the U.S.

"We are very excited about this combination, which will take our technology to the next level, scaling and broadening its availability across the life sciences industry," said Levaux, who joins Flatiron as Vice President, Clinical Research. "The transition will be seamless for our customers, and the future belongs to the patients we will all serve with even better solutions."

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company dedicated to helping cancer centers thrive and deliver better care for patients today and tomorrow. Through clinical and data science, we translate patient experiences into real-world evidence to improve treatment, inform policy, and advance research. Cancer is smart. Together, we can be smarter. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

Protocol First, Inc., founded in 2015 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, develops next-generation technology solutions for complex clinical trials in the Life Sciences industry. In addition to its flagship Protocol First suite of cloud-based solutions (eProtocol, Source Upload and EDC), Protocol First has launched Clinical Pipe, the industry's first connector app that offers system-agnostic EHR-to-EDC interoperability. The application supports major EHR and EDC systems including Epic, Cerner, and Athena, as well as Medidata Rave and its own P1 platform. For additional information visit www.protocolfirst.com.

