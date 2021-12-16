SOCMA Recognizes 2021 Performance Improvement Awards Winners

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is pleased to announce 15 SOCMA member facilities will receive 2021 Performance Improvement Awards. The awards program honors chemical manufacturers' commitment to environmental, health, safety and security through exceptional site initiatives.

The 2021 award winners were highlighted virtually during SOCMA's Annual Business Meeting on Tuesday, December 14, and will be honored in person at the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, February 28-March 2, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX.

"We applaud these companies that have demonstrated extraordinary standards of continuous improvement throughout 2021," said Joe Dettinger, SOCMA Senior Director, Technical & Safety. "As the industry perseveres through pandemic recovery, these leading sites are exhibiting focused efforts to improve benchmarks in safety, sustainability and product stewardship that extend beyond their facilities and to their surrounding communities."

Winner of SOCMA's premiere Gold Award is Optima Chemical Group, LLC, located in Douglas, GA.

"SOCMA is particularly proud to acknowledge Optima Chemical, recipient of the 2021 Performance Improvement Gold Award," said Dettinger. "Their team underwent extensive reviews of procedures over the past year, adapting to more efficient, effective and transparent levels of safety standards, risk evaluation and hazard analyses. Optima's advancements include investments in automation and upgrades to plant equipment, which, in turn, have reduced potential risks and exposures to their workforce and added capacities and efficiencies to expanded production parameters."

Six facilities received Silver Performance Improvement Awards for showcasing excellence in one of the five ChemStewards® Core Principles: Stakeholder Communications, Product Stewardship, EHS&S in Planning and Operations, Employee Training and Engagement, and Resource Management and Waste Minimization. Eight SOCMA member sites received Bronze Performance Improvement Awards for maintaining strong EHS&S programs based on ChemStewards® Core Principles. See a complete list of winners here.

"We are proud of the vigilance and consistency these companies are demonstrating to increase standard levels of safety and operational best practices," said SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril. "Through continual focus on safer and strengthened operations, they are moving the needle and improving standards in EHS&S for our industry to follow."

