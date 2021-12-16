-- Program celebrates schools, groups and individuals who go above and beyond to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit --

VARSITY BRANDS RESUMES VARSITY BRANDS SCHOOL SPIRIT AWARDS FOR 2022 -- Program celebrates schools, groups and individuals who go above and beyond to build school pride, student engagement and community spirit --

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the leading organization that empowers young people by encouraging participation, recognizing achievement and building community and school spirit, today announced the official resumption of the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards for 2022. The announcement follows the difficult decision to cancel the Awards Show in 2020 due to COVID-19 and will, as before, honor the standouts in America's high schools positively impacting school pride and community spirit. A total of $60,000 will be awarded across 12 categories, including a $25,000 grand prize for America's Most Spirited High School. Submissions for the Varsity Brands School Spirt Awards will open on February 1, 2022 and be accepted through the end of March. Category finalists will be announced in April 2022.

Varsity Brands

"America's high school students have endured almost two years of instability and dislocation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "It is therefore more important than ever that we recognize and celebrate the inspired efforts that students, athletes, administrators, and others have undertaken to foster school spirit – inside the schoolhouse and within each local community - under the most difficult of circumstances. As an essential partner working to promote the connection between school spirit and student achievement, Varsity Brands invites schools across the country to participate in the awards as a unique means of giving back locally while reinforcing the resiliency and spirit of America's youth."

Nicole Lauchaire, Executive Director of the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, added, "The Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards capture the true essence of Varsity Brands' belief in the power and potential of school spirit – a conviction shared by customers across the country. We are therefore thrilled to relaunch the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, which recognize individuals who go above and beyond to promote excellence at their schools and within their communities."

The 2022 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards will consist of 12 awards, which will include a $25,000 Grand Prize for America's Most Spirited High School and $3,000 for each category winner. This year's categories include:

America's Most Spirited High School – GRAND PRIZE

Athlete

Athletic Director

Coach

Game Day Experience (Cheer, Dance, Band)

Graduation

Performing Arts (Pep Band/Marching Band/Concert Band/Choir, etc.)

Principal

Spirit of St. Jude

Student

Teacher

Yearbook

The submission process is a free and includes three simple components:

A 500-word "Spirit Story" – an essay outlining why the nominee is deserving of the award;

One letter of recommendation; and

Two photos highlighting school spirit, as well as other optional supporting materials demonstrating the nominee's work.

The $25,000 grand prize award, America's Most Spirited High School, will honor one high school that demonstrates school spirit and community pride. To enter, schools must submit a 90-second video and an essay detailing the school's "Spirit Story." (Click HERE for submission details.)

Additional details about the various award categories will be announced in early 2022. To learn more about the Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, please visit www.varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emily Zemlachenko

ezemlachenko@varsity.com

901-251-5924

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Varsity Brands, Inc.