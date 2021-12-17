CHARLES & COLVARD PRODUCES RINGS FOR 2015 AND 2019 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 11 Players to Receive 2015 Rings, 11 Players to Receive 2019 Rings and 12 Players to Receive Both Rings

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of U.S. Soccer's annual Fan Week, U.S. Soccer is honored to announce that players and staff from the USA's 2015 and 2019 back-to-back Women's World Cup champions will receive commemorative championship rings during the upcoming holiday season.

"The achievements of this group of players will go down in history and provided our country with some of the most memorable sporting moments of the last decade," said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. "We are proud to provide these rings to players and staffs who worked so hard to bring these championships back to the United States."

While the production of the rings was delayed for far too long – partially impacted by the global pandemic – U.S. Soccer is pleased to ensure that, like the first two World Cup champions in 1991 and 1999, the two most recent World Cup winners will also have championship rings as the historic tradition of excellence in the program continues.

U.S. Soccer partnered with Charles & Colvard, a globally recognized fine jewelry company based in North Carolina, to create the rings and solicited player feedback in the design process.

Charles & Colvard gemstones are made, not mined, with limited environmental and ethical impact. The company is dedicated to being socially conscious and environmentally responsible while giving back through numerous community acts. The company supports many initiatives that are helping improve the world we live in and shape future generations. This commitment to sustainability and ethics was one of the deciding factors in U.S. Soccer choosing to partner with Charles & Colvard.

The United States defeated Japan, 5-2, in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Vancouver, Canada and four years later downed the Netherlands, 2-0, in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final in Lyon, France to add the third and fourth stars, respectively, to the USWNT crest.

The unique and dazzling rings will serve as forever reminders of the historic achievements of those teams, which number 34 players in total.

"It is an honor to create championship rings that recognize and celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of the 2015 and 2019 U.S. Women's National Teams," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO, Charles & Colvard. "These rings symbolize the incredible achievements of two historic teams, and it was important to us that the brilliance and quality of the gemstones and finished products were reflective of the individuals receiving them. We are proud to present these commemoration pieces to the players, coaches and staff to acknowledge their crowning achievements in 2015 and 2019."

The oval-shaped ring for 2015 is set in 10K white gold. The top of the ring features the U.S. Soccer Federation crest with three stars above the shield to represent the Women's World Cup wins in 1991, 1999 and 2015. The soccer ball in the crest has been replaced by a Caydia® Lab Grown Diamond, and the top of the ring features 92 pavé set Forever OneTM Moissanite gemstones. The left panel showcases a raised soccer ball featuring six Caydia Lab Grown Diamonds, and the soccer ball is surrounded by 34 pavé set Caydia Lab Grown Diamonds.

The right panel is personalized for each player, featuring the last name of the ring's recipient. Her World Cup jersey number is engraved into a raised pentagon-shaped plaque and surrounded by 42 Caydia Lab Grown Diamonds.

The center band around the entire ring commemorates the host country (Canada), the opponent (Japan), the venue (BC Place), the date (July 5, 2015) and the final score (5-2).

The 2019 ring is set in 10K white gold with a 10K yellow gold rim around the entire top, which features a large soccer ball containing six Caydia Lab Grown Diamonds. The soccer ball is surrounded by a halo of 42 Forever One Moissanite gemstones. The top of the ring also includes four Caydia Lab Grown Diamonds, with each stone signifying one of the U.S. four World Cup wins.

The left panel of each ring showcases an inlaid red, white and blue U.S. Soccer Federation crest, and the right panel of each ring is personalized for each player with her last name. Each player's name is just above her jersey number, which is highlighted in yellow gold and surrounded by 57 Forever One Moissanite gemstones.

Two center bands run around the entire ring. The first band is made of 45 Forever One Moissanite gemstones, and the second band commemorates the host country (France), the opponent (Netherlands), the venue (Stade de Lyon), the date (July 7, 2019) and the final score (2-0).

The finger rest of both the 2015 and 2019 ring is engraved with numbers 1-23 in a circle, recognizing each of the team's 23 players and their commitment to team unity.

About Charles & Colvard:

Charles & Colvard (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes fine jewelry can be accessible, beautiful and conscientious. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. The company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through its pinnacle Forever One™ moissanite brand and its premium Caydia® lab grown diamond brand. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park.

-ussoccer.com-

View original content:

SOURCE Charles & Colvard, Ltd.