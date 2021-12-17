Evolution enters Argentina's regulated Buenos Aires Province online gaming market as the first Live Casino provider

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today announced that it has launched its world-leading Live Casino games portfolio in Argentina's newly regulated Buenos Aires Province online gaming market. Evolution was the first and only Live Casino provider to go live on day one in the new market.

Evolution is live with leading operator BetWarrior with an extensive range of world-class Evolution live dealer games available at www.betwarrior.bet.ar. Extending choice still further are Evolution's First Person range of games and 100-plus online slots from Evolution brands NetEnt and Red Tiger. Furthermore, Evolution is set to go live with other operators in the coming weeks. Further live games from Ezugi, another Evolution brand, will be available for operators in the near future.

In addition to the newly regulated Buenos Aires Province in Argentina, the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires runs a regulated online casino market. Currently the market features RNG games - including titles from Evolution's First Person line as well as NetEnt slots. The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires is in the process of adding Live gaming to its regulated offering, when regulation is in place Live games from Evolution will be available also in this market.

Buenos Aires Province and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires are the two most populous areas of Argentina. Gambling is regulated by each jurisdiction separately.

Mónica Umaña, Head of Operations LATAM at Evolution, said: "This is a very exciting time for operators and their players in the Buenos Aires Province and Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Evolution has a long record of being first-to-market for operators across the world and our games represent the very best of online gaming in regulated online markets."

Umaña continued: "Evolution offer a wide selection of games in the Buenos Aires Province. In Live Casino there are numerous Roulette and Blackjack variants, and the award-winning Lightning Roulette, to name but a few. For players who prefer slots there is a massive choice of top-performing titles, including NetEnt's Starburst and Divine Fortune Megaways, as well as a selection of Red Tiger titles. And this is just the beginning - our brands are constantly developing innovative new titles which we will look to introduce as the market grows."

CONTACT:

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:

Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, ariches@evolution.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, ir@evolution.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12069/3474241/1511370.pdf Evolution Buenos Aires 211217 ENG

View original content:

SOURCE Evolution