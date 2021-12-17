FINN Partners Hires Victoria Petrock as Vice President, Senior Content Strategist

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners has hired Victoria Petrock as Vice President, Senior Content Strategist. Petrock will lead the agency's Midwest content strategy and marketing team, from strategy to inception and insights to development and distribution, collaborating with the FINN Midwest account, digital, and creative teams, and overseeing the team's existing content specialists. She will report to Dan Pooley, Founding Managing Partner overseeing FINN Partners Midwest region.

Victoria Petrock, Vice President, Senior Content Strategist, FINN Partners

Petrock brings 20 years of integrated marketing, communications and research experience to FINN Partners. Most recently, she was a principal analyst at Insider Intelligence (formerly eMarketer), where she conceived and created hundreds of successful content pieces – including research reports, interviews, forecasts, charts, articles, webinars and podcasts – to help both B2C and B2B marketing leaders make sense of and act on emerging business, consumer and technology trends.

While at eMarketer, Petrock significantly expanded the firm's coverage of vertical industries and emerging-tech topics, providing thought leadership on artificial intelligence, biometrics, the Internet of Things (IoT), extended reality (XR), online privacy and security, cloud computing and marketing technology. Earlier this year, she assumed responsibility for demographics and DEI content and authored seminal reports about inclusive and accessible marketing and a comprehensive five-report collection on Gen Z, offering deep insights into what makes this generation tick.

"Victoria brings a data-first approach to content that companies need in order to cut through today's content clutter and create value for their stakeholders. Her strong track record of achievement in corporate, agency, and media environments and her deep knowledge of marketing and technology make her a perfect culture fit for our firm and our clients," said Pooley.

Prior to Insider Intelligence, Petrock was Director of Research Services at FleishmanHillard in New York, where she worked closely with clients to identify strategic research and analytics needs and managed a portfolio of primary, secondary, qualitative and quantitative research projects. She's also held management roles as Editor-in-Chief at marketing-research website MarketingCharts.com, and in corporate public relations, advertising and marketing communications in the healthcare, telecom, financial services and industrial sectors.

Petrock received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Michigan, an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business, and a Master's in Library and Information Science from Rutgers University.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to return to the practitioner side to serve FINN Partners' increasingly diverse and rapidly growing slate of clients," said Petrock. "After many years of analyzing marketing trends, speaking with global marketing and tech experts, and developing industry best practices, I'm looking forward to collaborating with FINN's highly skilled team to further the agency's commitment to creating impactful, insights-driven content for clients."

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size over the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent, integrated marketing agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 1,000 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Dublin, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California and Washington D.C.

Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

(PRNewsfoto/Finn Partners, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FINN Partners