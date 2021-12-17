HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF THE SPOFFORD GROUP INSURANCE BROKERAGE, LTD. IN MASSACHUSETTS

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF THE SPOFFORD GROUP INSURANCE BROKERAGE, LTD. IN MASSACHUSETTS

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of The Spofford Group Insurance Brokerage, Ltd. (The Spofford Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Hingham, Massachusetts, The Spofford Group is an independent brokerage firm that provides banks, private equity and venture capital firms, investment advisors, hedge and mutual fund companies, publicly traded and privately held companies with management liability, professional liability exposures and related coverages. Their specialization in the financial institutions industry supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

Rob Spofford, President, and the Spofford Group team will join Hub New England. Spofford will take on a leadership role at Hub to deepen the practice in the East region and nationally.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

