Japanese giant ClassNK chooses ForePaaS to optimize ship inspections and prevent pollution of the marine environment

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForePaaS, provider of the unified end-to-end platform that accelerates machine learning and analytics projects, was chosen by ClassNK, a company responsible for the safety of persons and property at sea, to speed up ship inspections and prevent pollution of the marine environment. The ForePaaS Platform aggregates, consolidates, and centrally manages all the data needed to display and analyze information from individual vessels or branches more effectively. It enables ClassNK to provide ship inspection and marine certification services faster on a global basis.

ClassNK quickly became operational with the help of the Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI)

With the help of ForePaaS' partner, the Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI), ClassNK can efficiently use the platform and perform daily data operations with ease. MRI implemented and deployed the project and delivered the tutorials and hands-on lessons to quickly get ClassNK operational. MRI also provides the support ClassNK needs.

A unified end-to-end solution for data collection and analysis

Prior to using the ForePaaS Platform, ClassNK faced several issues:

Scattered data across multiple systems.

Difficult to optimize, time and effort-consuming data collection.

Little integration with external systems.

Wasted time manually retrieving data.

A platform adapted to agile development

The main advantages of the ForePaaS Platform are:

Provides a ready-to-use development environment.

Fosters extremely fast implementations of the most complex projects.

Enables ClassNK to operationalize its solutions almost immediately.

Allows ClassNK to add new data sources with ease.

"The ForePaaS Platform is very well suited for agile development", said Fumitaka Kimura, Ph.D. Chief Specialist, Digital Transformation Center at ClassNK. "Adding new data sources and creating new projects is quick and easy. We were able to implement several different requests of varying sizes and complexity in one day, which I found quite impressive."

Going forward, ClassNK wants to continue its collaboration with ForePaaS and plans to use the platform for other projects, including more advanced data analysis and machine learning.

About ClassNK

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai), is an international third-party inspection body dedicated to ensure the safety of life and property at sea, and prevention of pollution of the marine environment. It provides ship inspection and marine certification services to approximately 20% of the global merchant fleet.

For more info: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/en/index.html

About ForePaaS

The ForePaaS unified end-to-end platform helps companies create and operationalize repeatable ML/ Analytics projects on any cloud at any scale the easy way – without adding pressure on your teams, with no technological complexities, without sacrificing enterprise requirements and within your budget. ForePaaS allows companies to access all the functionalities required to process their data, from collection to display. The platform simplifies and accelerates the industrialization of data analysis and machine learning projects for large global companies such as Total, Saint-Gobain, Klepierre and Pathé-Gaumont. Based in Paris and San Francisco, the company achieved a Series A of $ 10 million at the end of 2017, with Elaia Partners, Hi Inov and Calao Finance.

For more info: www.forepaas.com

