Sonesta achieves Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED designation across North American portfolio

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, and Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) today announced that the hotel leader's North American portfolio of managed brands has achieved the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED designation. With the health security of all 250+ properties in the portfolio verified through Sharecare's third-party validation system, Sonesta becomes the first large hotel company to earn this distinction portfolio-wide.

"Sharecare is proud to congratulate Sonesta for achieving this designation across its North American portfolio, and we extend our appreciation for its leadership in making health security part of the future of travel," said Hermann Elger, executive vice president of travel, entertainment, and health security at Sharecare. "With such efforts led by the Sonesta team, we come closer to realizing a vision where shared accountability for our collective health and well-being empowers us to enjoy our happiest, healthiest lives throughout our journeys."

In response to the pandemic, Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide partnered to create Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED, a comprehensive verification process and platform that enables hospitality businesses like Sonesta to validate protocols and procedures to mitigate COVID-19 transmission and other public health risks across facilities. Stay Safe with Sonesta, the hotel leader's rigorous health and cleanliness program, comprises measures to ensure each property meets or exceeds CDC and government requirements and guidance. In addition to validating the program elements – which include enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols, employee training, and more – the Sharecare VERIFIED system allows Sonesta to simplify and rapidly enact protocol changes across the portfolio to adhere to the evolving guidelines and public health threat levels.

"This third-party verification process has ensured that the safety and well-being of our guests and employees is kept top of mind. The standards introduced by Stay Safe with Sonesta have been independently verified by each of our managed properties using Sharecare and will provide peace of mind to guests as they travel to our hotels," said Vera Manoukian, chief operating officer at Sonesta.

Each of Sonesta's North American managed properties is part of a growing global network of Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other hospitality businesses. Sharecare VERIFIED properties are distinguished with the Sharecare VERIFIED badge, which Sonesta guests can find online and onsite at each property, which signals the brand's ongoing commitment to their health and safety.

For more information about the Sharecare VERIFIED Stay Safe with Sonesta program, visit sonesta.com/staysafe.

About Sonesta

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., currently ranked 8th by Smith Travel Research (STR) with 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 15 brands in eight countries. You will find nearly 300 hotels under one of Sonesta's seven brands - Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection - operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Sonesta also owns and franchises eight other brands including - Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; Guest House Extended Stay; Knights Inn; Americas Best Value Inn; Canadas Best Value Inn - with nearly 900 franchised properties across the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Sonesta and its locations, visit Sonesta.com or call 800.Sonesta (800.766.3782). For more information about Red Lion Hotels, visit Redlion.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

