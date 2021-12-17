TCL is Returning to Las Vegas for CES 2022

TCL will host an interactive booth showcasing the excitement of its AI x IoT lifestyle, Mini LED display technologies, audiovisual processor, AR and multi-category offerings

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand, will be back at CES 2022 in-person. As the consumer electronics industry gathers together in Las Vegas again after an all virtual event in 2021, TCL will be showcasing its latest display technology, audiovisual engine, TVs, monitors, mobile devices, AR glasses and home appliances at an interactive booth spanning over 1,600m2(over 17,000 ft2).

"We are excited to be back at CES 2022 with an amazing interactive TCL booth and proud to be part of this dynamic industry. This year, we are launching our theme #InspireGreatness and as one of the leading consumer electronics brands in the world, and we will continue to help people live, work and play better each and every day, with our products and services," said Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics.

TCL's offline exhibition will showcase its next-generation technologies, newest products and offer live demonstrations on-site, allowing visitors to experience the aethetics, superior performance and functionality in displays, soundbars, mobile devices, AR glasses, a full range of smart home appliances, and assortment of new TV prototypes. With first-hand opportunities to explore the technology behind TCL innovations, we will also introduce deep learning AI that delivers the next level of image quality.

Visit us at Booth #17017 in the Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5-8, 2022. TCL will also present online Global and North American Press Announcements respectively on January 4, 2022. Click here for more livestream information.

Follow us on TCL social media channels with #TCLInspireGreatness #TCL_MiniLED #CES2022 for the latest updates during CES 2022.

About TCL

TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

