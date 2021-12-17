VEON announces acquisition of cloud service provider IBS DataFort

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has acquired IBS DataFort a cloud IT infrastructure provider. The acquisition was made by VEON's VimpelCom Russian subsidiary that runs the Beeline mobile operator brand and IBS DataFort will be integrated into Beeline's BeeCLOUD business unit.

IBS DataFort is a fast-growing provider of IT and security services and is one of the largest and fastest growing cloud computing companies in Russia. The company has been in the information technology market since 2001 and offers managed private, public and hybrid cloud services to address a full range of business needs.

The acquisition will enable VEON's Beeline mobile operator in Russia to expand its portfolio of cloud services for business customers while also becoming one of the leading players in the market. Beeline also plans to jointly develop new products and integrated solutions at the intersection of cloud, cybersecurity, Big Data analytics and IoT.

"Augmented intelligence, based on big data, is a foundation of all the products that we offer to our business customers and a key enabler of our digital operator strategy," said Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group. "The acquisition of IBS DataFort will enable us to expand our technological capabilities by bringing together our internal expertise and connectivity assets with the know-how and proven performance of IBS DataFort ."

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

