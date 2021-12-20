Consumer Attorney R. Brent Wisner Receives Clarence Darrow Award

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The national law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is proud to announce that consumer attorney R. Brent Wisner has received the prestigious Clarence Darrow Award from Mass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP).

Attorney R. Brent Wisner receiving the Clarence Darrow Award

Wisner received the Clarence Darrow award from noted attorney Mike Papantonio at the annual MTMP conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award, which is the highest MTMP gives next to the Hall of Fame, recognizes an attorney who demonstrates exceptional conviction, dedication, and excellence in their work.

"I want every young lawyer in this place who has aspirations of being the trial lawyer they want to be," Papantonio said as he introduced Wisner, "you need to go by and shake [Brent's] hand and say, 'what's your secret?'"

Wisner earned the Clarence Darrow award for his work in the Roundup litigation against Monsanto (now part of Bayer). Thousands of people from across America filed Monsanto Roundup lawsuits alleging exposure to the company's weed killer causes non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

In 2018 and 2019, Wisner won two of the first three Roundup trials as co-lead trial counsel, earning roughly $2.4 billion in total jury verdicts (later reduced to $165 million total). Additionally, Wisner served on the plaintiffs' leadership for Roundup cases in California state court consolidated as the Roundup Products Cases JCCP 4953 (known as the Roundup Judicial Council Coordination Proceedings). Wisner's trial victories helped lay the groundwork for the $10.9 billion settlements with Bayer last year, which resolved tens of thousands of Roundup cases.

"As a trial lawyer it's tough sometimes," Wisner said. "We have a lot of clients, we have a business to run, we have a lot of things that pull on our time and attention. But at the end of the day, what we do is help people. There's a person who is hurt. Connecting with them and getting their story in front of jury, it changes things."

"Roundup is being taken off the market. They're putting a label on it…we did that through hard work and by getting in front of a jury."

Building on his success in Roundup litigation, Wisner is now co-leading the Zantac cancer litigation after his appointment to the plaintiffs' leadership in the California Ranitidine Product Cases" JCCP 5150. Wisner and colleagues are also leaders in the toxic baby food litigation.

